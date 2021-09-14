Ohio High School Football AP Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (13)
|4-0
|171
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (3)
|4-0
|152
|3. Medina
|4-0
|107
|4. Cincinnati Moeller (2)
|4-0
|104
|5. Springfield
|4-0
|83
|6. Hilliard Darby
|4-0
|80
|7. Marysville (1)
|4-0
|77
|8. West Chester Lakota West
|3-1
|53
|9. Columbus Upper Arlington
|4-0
|52
|10. Massillon Jackson
|4-0
|49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 43. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 22. Pickerington North 18. Centerville (1) 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cleveland Benedictine (6)
|4-0
|164
|2. Cincinnati La Salle (2)
|3-0
|127
|3. Avon Lake
|4-0
|121
|4. Kings Mills Kings (2)
|4-0
|102
|5. Medina Highland (3)
|4-0
|92
|6. Akron Hoban (6)
|2-1
|89
|7. Hudson
|4-0
|62
|8. Willoughby South
|4-0
|59
|9. Sunbury Big Walnut
|4-0
|55
|10. Piqua
|3-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Massillon Washington 34. Avon 22. Canal Winchester 16. Green 12. Xenia (1) 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Chardon (8)
|4-0
|147
|2. Steubenville (1)
|4-0
|138
|3. Hamilton Badin (4)
|4-0
|125
|4. Chagrin Falls Kenston (3)
|4-0
|124
|5. Granville
|4-0
|101
|6. Aurora (2)
|4-0
|99
|7. Hamilton Ross (1)
|4-0
|84
|8. Millersburg West Holmes (1)
|4-0
|75
|9. Bellefontaine
|4-0
|37
|10. Streetsboro
|3-0
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Lima Shawnee 21. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Mansfield 16. Dover 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Van Wert (9)
|4-0
|170
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3)
|4-0
|134
|3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3)
|3-0
|126
|4. Bloom-Carroll
|4-0
|112
|5. Beloit West Branch (1)
|4-0
|92
|6. Eaton (2)
|4-0
|77
|7. Cincinnati McNicholas
|4-0
|63
|8. Waverly
|3-0
|54
|9. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|3-1
|49
|10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|2-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Paris Graham 33. Salem 29. Toledo Scott 22. Navarre Fairless 17. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 16. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13. Heath 13. Cleveland Glenville 12.
|DIVISION V
|1. Kirtland (18)
|3-0
|188
|2. Canfield S. Range
|4-0
|118
|3. Ironton
|3-1
|90
|4. Garrettsville Garfield
|4-0
|85
|5. Tontogany Otsego
|4-0
|82
|6. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|4-0
|81
|7. Cincinnati Mariemont
|4-0
|74
|8. Piketon
|4-0
|52
|9. Sugarcreek Garaway
|4-0
|39
|(tie) Reading
|4-0
|39
|(tie) Pemberville Eastwood
|4-0
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood North Union (1) 33. Portsmouth 30. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Bellaire 22. Versailles 21. Elyria Catholic 15. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Coldwater (15)
|4-0
|178
|2. Archbold (3)
|4-0
|134
|3. Beverly Fort Frye (1)
|3-0
|131
|4. Mechanicsburg
|4-0
|112
|5. Mogadore
|3-1
|76
|6. Ashland Crestview
|4-0
|72
|7. Columbia Station Columbia (1)
|4-0
|66
|8. West Jefferson
|4-0
|48
|9. Columbus Grove
|4-0
|46
|10. Cols. Africentric
|4-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 33. New Middletown Springfield 24. Liberty Center 20. Arcanum 20. Anna 16. Carey 14. Gibsonburg 13. Leavittsburg Labrae 12.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (19)
|4-0
|192
|2. Newark Catholic
|4-0
|132
|3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|4-0
|115
|4. Lucas
|4-0
|96
|5. Norwalk St. Paul (1)
|4-0
|95
|6. New Bremen
|3-1
|81
|7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|4-0
|78
|8. Glouster Trimble
|3-0
|48
|9. Shadyside
|4-0
|44
|10. Springfield Catholic Central
|4-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugar Grove Berne Union 27. Lima Central Catholic 22. Malvern 19. McComb 16. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. New Madison Tri-Village 13. Edon 13.