Big plays spark Valley past Eagles

BEAVER — Doing their heavy lifting in the first half, the Valley Indians raced out to a 35-0 lead over host Eastern — defeating the Eagles 42-7 to improve to 2-2 in their 2021 campaign.
Colt Buckle scored first on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carter Nickel, which was followed by Chase Ruby’s point after.
On the next drive, Buckle scored again on a 60-yard interception return for touchdown, giving the Indians a 14-0 lead.
George Arnett found the end zone on a 20-yard pass from Nickel — one of Nickel’s three touchdown tosses in the winning effort.
Chase Morrow scored on offense and defense in the drives of the game.
His 42-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 Valley, followed by a 30-yard interception for a score by the senior — just 13 seconds of game time later.
Buckle caught another 20-yard touchdown pass by Nickel with 6:14 left in the third quarter in what was the game’s final scoring play.
Valley will travel to Roy Rogers Field on Friday night to face Northwest (1-3), after defeating the Mohawks in comeback fashion 28-21 in their impromptu week-two meeting.
* * *
Valley 14 21 7 0 —42
Eastern 0 7 0 0 —7
V — Colt Buckle, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 4:52, 1st (7-0 V)
V — Colt Buckle, 60-yard interception return (Chase Ruby kick), 1:57, 1st (14-0 V)
V — George Arnett, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 8:51, 2nd (21-0 V)
V— Chase Morrow, 42-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 3:07, 2nd (28-0 V)
V — Chase Morrow, 30-yard interception return (Chase Ruby kick), 2:54, 2nd (35-0 V)
E — Teagan Werner, 16-yard pass from Dylan Morton (Dylan Morton kick), :35, 2nd (35-7 V)
V — Colt Buckle, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 6:14, 3rd (42-7 V)
——
Individual Leaders
RUSHING —Valley: Chase Morrow 8-80 TD, George Arnett 5-25, Carter Nickel 6-21; Eastern: not available
PASSING — Valley: Carter Nickel 6-8-1-139 3TD; Eastern: not available
RECEIVING— Valley: Colt Buckle 4-102 2TD, George Arnett 1-20 TD, Dakota Secrest 1-17; Eastern: not available
