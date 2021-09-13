Big plays spark Valley past Eagles

BEAVER — Doing their heavy lifting in the first half, the Valley Indians raced out to a 35-0 lead over host Eastern — defeating the Eagles 42-7 to improve to 2-2 in their 2021 campaign.

Colt Buckle scored first on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carter Nickel, which was followed by Chase Ruby’s point after.

On the next drive, Buckle scored again on a 60-yard interception return for touchdown, giving the Indians a 14-0 lead.

George Arnett found the end zone on a 20-yard pass from Nickel — one of Nickel’s three touchdown tosses in the winning effort.

Chase Morrow scored on offense and defense in the drives of the game.

His 42-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 Valley, followed by a 30-yard interception for a score by the senior — just 13 seconds of game time later.

Buckle caught another 20-yard touchdown pass by Nickel with 6:14 left in the third quarter in what was the game’s final scoring play.

Valley will travel to Roy Rogers Field on Friday night to face Northwest (1-3), after defeating the Mohawks in comeback fashion 28-21 in their impromptu week-two meeting.

Valley 14 21 7 0 —42

Eastern 0 7 0 0 —7

V — Colt Buckle, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 4:52, 1st (7-0 V)

V — Colt Buckle, 60-yard interception return (Chase Ruby kick), 1:57, 1st (14-0 V)

V — George Arnett, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 8:51, 2nd (21-0 V)

V— Chase Morrow, 42-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 3:07, 2nd (28-0 V)

V — Chase Morrow, 30-yard interception return (Chase Ruby kick), 2:54, 2nd (35-0 V)

E — Teagan Werner, 16-yard pass from Dylan Morton (Dylan Morton kick), :35, 2nd (35-7 V)

V — Colt Buckle, 20-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 6:14, 3rd (42-7 V)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Valley: Chase Morrow 8-80 TD, George Arnett 5-25, Carter Nickel 6-21; Eastern: not available

PASSING — Valley: Carter Nickel 6-8-1-139 3TD; Eastern: not available

RECEIVING— Valley: Colt Buckle 4-102 2TD, George Arnett 1-20 TD, Dakota Secrest 1-17; Eastern: not available

Valley quarterback Carter Nickel (10) throws a pass for a completion as Eastern’s Landon Reinsmith (40) rushes in during Friday night’s non-league football game at Eastern High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Valley-at-Eastern-Nickel-pass-1-1.jpg Valley quarterback Carter Nickel (10) throws a pass for a completion as Eastern’s Landon Reinsmith (40) rushes in during Friday night’s non-league football game at Eastern High School. Courtesy of Julie Billings | Pike County News-Watchman

Staff report

