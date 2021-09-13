West handles Wellston for 2nd straight win

WELLSTON — A combination of big plays and a stout defensive performance led the Portsmouth West Senators to their second straight win on Friday.

Traveling to face the Wellston Golden Rockets, West came away with a 41-8 win — in which it turned the running clock on not once, but twice during the second half.

The Senators outgained the Golden Rockets 326-53 in total yardage, and held them scoreless until there was just 1:06 left in the third period.

Jeffery Bishop scored two touchdowns for West in the first quarter of Friday’s win — one on a 41-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin and another on a 59-yard race to the end zone.

Landon Perkins made both extra points following Bishop’s scores, going 5-of-6 in PAT attempts during the game.

Ethan Moore caught Irwin’s second touchdown toss with 7:22 left in the first to give West a 14-0 lead.

Ryan Sissel found the end zone on a 20-yard run to put West ahead 28-0.

Sissel was the Senators’ leading rusher, totaling 100 yards on 13 carries.

Cole Tipton’s 6-yard touchdown grab from Irwin gave West a 34-0 lead with 7:22 left in the third period, and turned on the running clock.

After Wellston scored on its next possession, West followed suit and did the same — with Brandon Barfield punching it in from one-yard out to make it 41-8 Senators.

West (2-2) is set to travel to Columbus KIPP (3-1) on Friday night, seeking its third straight win.

* * *

Ports. West 21 7 6 7 —41

Wellston 0 0 8 0—8

PW — Jeffery Bishop, 41-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), 8:39, 1st (7-0 PW)

PW — Ethan Moore, 25-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), 7:22, 1st (14-0 PW)

PW — Jeffery Bishop, 59-yard run (Landon Perkins kick), :55, 1st (21-0 PW)

PW— Ryan Sissel, 20-yard run (Landon Perkins kick), 5:43, 2nd (28-0 PW)

PW— Cole Tipton, 6-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (kick failed), 7:22, 3rd (34-0 PW)

W— Isaac Molihan, 5-yard run (Evan Brown pass from Jeremiah Frisby), 1:06, 3rd (34-8 PW)

PW— Brandon Barfield, 1-yard run (Landon Perkins kick), 8:06, 4th (41-8 PW)

Team Statistics

PW W

First downs 14 6

Scrimmage plays 51 43

Rushes-yards 36-205 30-18

Passing yards 121 35

Total yards 326 53

Cmp-Att-Int. 7-15-0 5-13-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 5-35 1-10

Punts-Ave NA NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —West: Ryan Sissel 13-100 TD, Jeffery Bishop 5-60 TD, Brandon Barfield 10-31 TD, Cole Windsor 2-6, Ashton Reynolds 2-6, Bryson Crawford 1-4, Mitchel Irwin 2-0, Mason Parker 1-(-2); Wellston: Isaac Molihan 13-30 TD, Cole Kemp 4-21, Evan Brown 1-3, Tucker Ervin 3-1, Aiden Graham 1-(-4), Kale Faught 2-(-10), Jeremiah Frisby 6-(-23)

PASSING — West: Mitchell Irwin 7-15-0-121 3TD; Wellston: Jeremiah Frisby 5-13-0-35

RECEIVING— West: Jeffery Bishop 2-61 TD, Ethan Moore 1-25 TD, Cole Tipton 3-23 TD, Ashton Klaiber 1-12; Wellston: Aiden Graham 1-32, Isaac Molihan 4-3

West sophomore Jeffery Bishop (18) runs upfield after a catch during the Senators’ road win over Wellston in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Bishop-_-West-Wellston-1.jpg West sophomore Jeffery Bishop (18) runs upfield after a catch during the Senators’ road win over Wellston in non-league play. Courtesy of Joey Shupert West senior wide receiver Jesse Dixon (1) possesses the ball during the Senators’ road win over Wellston on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Jesse-Dixon-_-West-Wellston-1.jpg West senior wide receiver Jesse Dixon (1) possesses the ball during the Senators’ road win over Wellston on Friday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Staff report

