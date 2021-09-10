Week four football scores

Week Four
Friday, September 10
OVC
Portsmouth 41, Rock Hill 7
Coal Grove 29, South Point 14
Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, canceled
Non-league
Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville 21
West 41, Wellston 8
Valley 42, Eastern 7
Oak Hill 21, Northwest 14
Pikeville (Ky.) 20, Wheelersburg 7
Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley (W. Va.) 7
Cincinnati Moeller 25, Ironton 7
Fairland at Tolsia (W. Va.), canceled
Waverly at Chillicothe, canceled
Minford at Washington Court House, canceled
Lewis County (Ky.) at East, canceled
Green at Manchester, canceled
Ashland (Ky.) at Wheelersburg, canceled