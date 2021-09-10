Posted on by

Week four football scores


Week Four

Friday, September 10

OVC

Portsmouth 41, Rock Hill 7

Coal Grove 29, South Point 14

Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, canceled

Non-league

Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville 21

West 41, Wellston 8

Valley 42, Eastern 7

Oak Hill 21, Northwest 14

Pikeville (Ky.) 20, Wheelersburg 7

Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley (W. Va.) 7

Cincinnati Moeller 25, Ironton 7

Fairland at Tolsia (W. Va.), canceled

Waverly at Chillicothe, canceled

Minford at Washington Court House, canceled

Lewis County (Ky.) at East, canceled

Green at Manchester, canceled

Ashland (Ky.) at Wheelersburg, canceled

