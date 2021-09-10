Fall Sports Roundup —Sept. 9

Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 9

Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Ironton 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-21)

IRONTON — Portsmouth volleyball continued as road warriors on Thursday, travelling to Ohio Valley Conference rival Ironton and sweeping the Lady Tigers in three sets — each of which were decided by less than four points.

The win, Portsmouth’s third-straight league win on the road, improved their overall record to 4-0 (3-0 OVC).

Unofficially, Sydney Tackett led the Lady Trojans with 11 kills, Madison Perry had 10, and Kennedy Bowling finished with 10 and four blocks.

Portsmouth will travel to South Gallia on Monday (9/13) and will host Rock Hill on Tuesday in their first home game since their season opener against Manchester.

West 3, Eastern 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-23)

New Boston 3, Peebles 1 (25-22, 25-4, 20-25, 25-20)

Boys Soccer

Valley 9, Clay 3

PORTSMOUTH — The Valley Indians boys soccer team remain unbeaten — overall and in SOC I play — following Thursday’s 9-3 road win over Clay.

Austin Sommers had a hat trick for the Indians in the winning effort, while Davey Petry scored a pair of goals.

Chase Ruby, Chase Powell, Bryce Stuart, and Lucie Ashkettle each had one goal apiece as the Indians are now 4-0 (1-0 SOC I) to begin the 2021 season.

Ruby had a pair of assists, as Colt Buckle, J.R. Holbrook, Chris Queen, Ashkettle, Sommer, and Dalton Setty had one assist apiece.

The Indians attempted 14 shots on goal, five corner kicks, and led 7-1 at the halftime break.

Valley will host Peebles on Monday (Sept. 13) before a key SOC I home game against Ironton St. Joe at home on Thursday (Sept. 16).

Northwest 3, South Webster 3

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster and Northwest battled to a draw in SOC II play on Thursday as a late goal by the Mohawks tied the contest until the end of regulation.

Trae Zimmerman scored the game’s first goal less than four minutes in on a ball assisted by Will Collins, giving SW an early 1-0 lead.

Zimmerman would dish a pair of assists to Connor Bender for first half goals that gave the Jeeps a two-score lead at the time of each score. Bender’s second goal at the 36-minute mark of the first half gave SW a 3-1 lead going into half.

Kailan Marshall scored Northwest’s lone goal of the first half on a ball assisted by Caleb Lewis at the 19-minute mark.

Lewis would bring the Mohawks within one with an unassisted goal at at 15-minute mark of the second half.

Levi Bruch played the hero role for a draw result, finding the back of the net with just two minutes left in regulation and tying the score at 3-3.

“Got off to a terrible start and were down 3-0 just a few minutes in, but the kids battled back and fought until the end,” Northwest coach Josh Keeney said, afterwards. “Proud of the kids for not just giving in. They showed a little fire tonight, something I haven’t seen this season. Webster’s a solid team and as always well coached, so to come to their place and compete was encouraging. We are so banged up right now, with seven guys out with various things. We had guys step up and play pretty well and we’re very proud of them.”

“I felt like we should have won this game but we had to settle for the tie. We started off very well going up 2-0 with two great passes that set up Trae and Connor for the 1v1 with the keeper,” SW coach Corey Claxon said. “They both put nice shots to the back of the net. Northwest scored on a corner kick & that kept them in the game. Connor scored one more on a ball that was played in on a direct free kick. He headed the ball into the upper right 90. I love seeing those kinds of goals.”

Northwest (2-3-1) will travel to Waverly on Tuesday in SOC II play, while South Webster (2-3-1) will host Waverly on Thursday.

South Webster’s Dylan Shupert (3) and Northwest’s Kailin Marshall (11) chase after a loose ball during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match at South Webster High School, which resulted in a 3-3 tie. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_NW-at-SW-soccer-1.jpg South Webster’s Dylan Shupert (3) and Northwest’s Kailin Marshall (11) chase after a loose ball during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match at South Webster High School, which resulted in a 3-3 tie. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

