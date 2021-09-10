Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 9
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-16)
Portsmouth 3, Ironton 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-21)
West 3, Eastern 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-23)
Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-1, 25-13, 25-13)
New Boston 3, Peebles 1 (25-22, 25-4, 20-25, 25-20)
Green 3, Western 1 (22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 26-24)
Valley 3, Minford 1
Symmes Valley at Clay, ppd.
Oak Hill at Waverly, ppd.
Boys Soccer
Valley 9, Clay 3
Northwest 3, South Webster 3
Western 2, Piketon 2
Girls Soccer
Ironton St. Joseph 5, Northwest 0
