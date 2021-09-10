Posted on by

Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 9


Volleyball

South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-16)

Portsmouth 3, Ironton 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-21)

West 3, Eastern 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-23)

Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-1, 25-13, 25-13)

New Boston 3, Peebles 1 (25-22, 25-4, 20-25, 25-20)

Green 3, Western 1 (22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 26-24)

Valley 3, Minford 1

Symmes Valley at Clay, ppd.

Oak Hill at Waverly, ppd.

Boys Soccer

Valley 9, Clay 3

Northwest 3, South Webster 3

Western 2, Piketon 2

Girls Soccer

Ironton St. Joseph 5, Northwest 0

