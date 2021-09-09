Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 8

Volleyball

North Adams 3, Notre Dame 1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17)

Boys Soccer

Ironton St. Joseph 3, New Boston 2 (at West HS)

WEST PORTSMOUTH — This time, the temporary home pitch for the Tigers wasn’t exactly some friendly confines.

That’s because New Boston, after defeating fellow Southern Ohio Conference Division I rival Clay on Saturday, couldn’t come out on top against Ironton St. Joseph —as the visiting Flyers topped the Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday in an SOC I makeup matchup at West High School.

The Tigers’ tilts, temporarily, are being played at West —with New Boston’s true home field being deemed unplayable.

The loss left the Tigers at 1-3, and 1-1 in the SOC I.

St. Joseph was playing its conference opener, and is now 2-1 on the year.

The statistics were similar —with Colt Maynard and Josiah Smith scoring goals for the Tigers, and Rhys Bratchett getting an assist.

For the Flyers, Elijah Rowe registered their opening two goals and Zachary Johnson the third, as Johnson recorded an assist — along with Landon Rowe’s single helper.

The Flyers outshot the Tigers 15-10, including 12-8 on goal, as New Boston senior goalkeeper Brady Voiers was credited with eight saves.

Eli Ford finished with 10 stops for St. Joseph, as the Tigers clearly won the corner kicks stat at 6-1.

It was indeed a physical contest, with New Boston being called for 11 fouls and St. Joseph seven —with each team being issued two yellow cards.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday at 3 p.m., with a non-league match at Southeastern.

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 11, West 0

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates made the most of a makeup matchup against the visiting West Senators.

That’s because, on Wednesday night inside Ed Miller Stadium, the Lady Pirates posted their third shutout of the season —and rang up 11 goals in an 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference victory.

With shutouts already over Ironton St. Joseph (1-0) and Northwest (5-0), and a 3-1 win at Waverly 11 days ago, Wheelersburg easily scored a season-high in points —and raised its record to 4-0 both ways.

The Lady Pirates scored six first-half times in a span of 17 minutes and 10 seconds, then tacked five more markers on from the 32:45 point to the 16-minute mark of the second stanza.

Wheelersburg fired off 20 shots on goal, as West’s Larkin Roberts recorded several gutsy saves.

But all 29-strong Lady Pirates played, and simply were just too much for the youthful Lady Senators — a program still in their infancy.

Bella Miller, the sophomore forward who had a team-high four goals entering the makeup matchup, was the only Lady Pirate to tally twice.

In fact, her goal just four minutes and 48 seconds in — and which was assisted by fellow forward and freshman Mia Vastine — was the only counter the Lady Pirates needed for the win.

Other first-half goals belonged to Maddison Kotcamp (34:41), Kylan Darnell (26:48), Vastine (25:01), Kenzie Piguet (18:28) and Taygen Staggs (18:02) — while Grace Charles (32:45), Miller (32:04), Haleigh Collier (30:03), Jocelyn Tilley (19:13) and Annie Coriell (15:57) collected in the second.

Speaking of Coriell, she finished with four assists — on the goals by Piguet, Staggs, Collier and Tilley.

Shelby Sininger assisted on Vastine’s netfinder, as Tilley assisted Coriell for the game’s final goal.

Wheelersburg will play its next match on Saturday — with a 1 p.m. first touch at non-league North Adams.

Northwest 4, Piketon 3

McDERMOTT — Thanks to two goals and one assist by Molly Runyon, and one pointer apiece by Olivia Chambers and Haley Hawes, the host Northwest Lady Mohawks edged the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Wednesday —with a 4-3 non-league victory at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field.

Piketon got two of its three goals by Olivia MacCrae, who also assisted on the other.

Northwest was set to travel to Ironton St. Joseph on Thursday for a Southern Ohio Conference match.

Girls Tennis

Portsmouth at Wheelersburg, ppd.

