Mchattie wins 2nd MSC Offensive POW

PORTSMOUTH — Behind a four-goal output last week which helped push the Shawnee State women’s soccer team to a pair of victories, SSU’s Eilidh Mchattie was able to obtain her second career Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award — as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Mchattie, who has taken on a greater offensive role over the past several games as compared to last season, notched her first career hat trick in a 7-0 victory over Bluefield last Tuesday evening.

The Scottish talent then posted the lone goal of the match with just 1:28 to play to lift the Bears over Union (Ky.), notching her fourth goal of the week and the 15th of her career in the process.

Having scored all four of her goals on the year in the same week, Mchattie now leads the team in that category.

The MSC Offensive Player of the Week award is the second of Mchattie’s career — and the first since Sept. 23, 2019 for the Aberdeen, Scotland product.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.