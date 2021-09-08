Fall Sports Roundup — Sept.7

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-13)

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps continued their unbeaten start in SOC II play with a three-set win over visiting Minford on Tuesday.

The Lady Jeeps (6-1, 5-0 SOC II) saw a team-high 19 kills by senior Faith Maloney, followed by senior Bri Claxon’s 14 kills.

Natalie Adkins and Bella Claxon each had two total blocks in the win, and libero Grace Claxon finished with a team-best 16 digs.

Bella Claxon had each of SW’s assists, posting a season-high 44 in the victory.

South Webster will host Northwest on Thursday, while Minford will host Valley on Thursday.

Northwest 3, West 2 (25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks survived a battle with the Portsmouth West Lady Senators on Tuesday — winning the battle in SOC II play in a dramatic five sets.

Northwest took sets one and two before West captured the final two, and ultimately prevailing 16-14 in the winner-take-all fifth set.

For Northwest, Audrey Knittel had a team-high 15 kills, four blocks, and nine digs.

Ava Jenkins added 14 kills and a team-high 28 digs, in addition to three assists and two ace serves.

Abby Springs totaled three kills, 11 digs, and an ace serve, while Kloe Montgomery had three kills and 10 digs.

Alyana Bazler managed 17 digs in the winning effort.

The Lady Mohawks (5-1, 4-1 SOC II) will travel to South Webster on Thursday, while West will host Eastern on Thursday in SOC II play.

Wheelersburg 3, Eastern 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-9)

New Boston 3, Green 2

Portsmouth at Chesapeake, ppd.

Waverly at Valley, ppd.

Clay at Western, ppd.

East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Sept. 22

Boys Soccer

Minford 3, South Webster 0

SOUTH WEBSTER — Zane Miller x3.

The senior Falcon managed each Minford goal in its 3-0 win over South Webster, improving the Falcons’ record to a perfect 6-0 (4-0 SOC II).

Miller scored the game’s first goal on a penalty kick at the 29-minute mark of the first half, giving the Falcons a 1-0 lead entering the halftime break.

The senior scored again on a free kick late in the game at the 36-minute mark of the second half.

He was then assisted by Ethan Cordle in the latter stages, giving the Falcons a final 3-0 edge.

Minford goalkeeper Levi Coriell and SW keeper Jaren Lower had three saves apiece.

Minford is in action next with a significant match at Wheelersburg on the slate for next week (Tuesday, Sept. 14).

South Webster (2-3), meanwhile, will host Northwest on Thursday in SOC II play.

Valley 3, Wheelersburg 0

Northwest 10, West 0

Chesapeake 8, Portsmouth 3

Athens 3, Waverly 3

South Point 2, Ironton St. Joseph 0

Clay at Western, ppd. to Oct. 16

Girls Soccer

Minford 2, Ironton St. Joseph 1

IRONTON — Minford coach Shane Tieman tabbed Riley Daniels’ effort as “phenomenal, and she kept them in it”.

But, fortunately for the Lady Falcons, they squeaked a pair of goals past St. Joseph’s Daniels —and escaped Ironton on Tuesday with a nail-biting but key 2-1 Southern Ohio Conference victory over the host Flyers.

Daniels is the outstanding St. Joseph goalkeeper, and who made a massive 23 saves against the Lady Falcons’ flurry of shots.

Minford fired 21 shots on goal, and six corner kicks, at Daniels —and got the two timely tallies in a matter of 43 minutes and 48 seconds.

With the win, the Lady Falcons raised their record to 3-1 —with all three wins coming consecutive and all in the SOC.

In the first half, freshman Lyla Napier knocked an unassisted goal in with 18-and-a-half minutes remaining —from 20 yards at the top of the goalbox and into the upper-right corner.

From 18 yards away, and with only three minutes and 48 seconds elapsed in the second half, fellow freshman Lexi Conkel cranked up a shot —and scored for the 2-0 advantage.

Conkel shot hers from the corner just outside of the box, and into the left side of the net.

With 30 minutes to play, the game’s longball continued — as St. Joseph’s Laiken Unger, off an assist from Lydia Sheridan, scorched one in from the top of the box.

However, the Lady Falcons held on to that slim 2-1 lead for the final 30 minutes —as Minford junior keeper Nevaeh Porter posted a dozen saves.

The Flyers return home, and return to SOC action, on Thursday against Northwest —while Minford makes a major trip to Wheelersburg on Tuesday for another important conference clash.

Eastern Brown 9, Waverly 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 3, Notre Dame 2

Golf

9/7 Match @ Little Scioto — Team scores

Minford 167

Wheelersburg 168

South Webster 182

Oak Hill 212

West 223

Eastern 238

Medalists

Kameron Maple (OH) 38

Owen Mault (Wh) 38

Dillon Osborne (M) 38

Gavin Baker 42 (SW)

Alex Cassidy (PW) 50

Lexi Deaver (PW) 50

Cayden Haislop (E) 57

South Webster senior Bri Claxon (1) returns a serve during the Lady Jeeps' Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball match against Minford on Tuesday at South Webster High School.

Staff report

