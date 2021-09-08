Lady Pirates edge Titans in tennis

WHEELERSBURG — In the first of two Tuesdays against the Notre Dame Lady Titans, part one went Wheelersburg’s way.

That’s because the host Lady Pirates, playing a key Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis tilt against Notre Dame, defeated the Lady Titans 3-2 — thus remaining undefeated at 8-0, and now 5-0 in the SOC.

The Lady Pirates, playing for their seventh consecutive SOC championship, have already twice won the league in six straight seasons —from 2015 thru 2020 after originally doing so from 2005 thru 2010.

But for a seventh straight SOC title, Notre Dame —in all likelihood — does provide the Pirates’ most difficult challenge.

That was evidenced with the 3-2 final, as Wheelersburg has now defeated Notre Dame (3-2), Valley (5-0) and Waverly (4-1) once — while completing its season sweep of Minford (5-0 and 4-1).

The Lady Pirates play the Titans again (at Notre Dame) next Tuesday (Sept. 14) —which is actually a makeup matchup from an August postponement.

In Tuesday’s first meeting, Wheelersburg won both doubles duels with straight-set sweeps —and by the same set scores only reversed.

At first doubles, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney continued their run of dominance —sweeping Charlee Lansing and Molly Creech by a 6-1 and 6-2 count.

At second doubles, Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona claimed a 6-2 and 6-1 decision over Laycie Mahle and Ella Kirby.

The Lady Pirates punched their winning ticket in taking the second singles match —as Serena Kataria outlasted Viv Wheeler with a three-set come-from-behind win.

Wheeler shut out Kataria in the opening set, but Kataria charged back to take the final two sets 6-4 and 6-2.

The Pirates also saw the first singles match go three full sets — as Notre Dame’s Kat Nelson notched a 6-2, 4-6 and 6-0 win over Maria Nolan.

The Titans took the third singles affair in straight sets, as Savanah Holtgrewe gained a 6-2 and 6-3 sweep over Isabella Hamilton.

On Thursday, SOC tennis play continues —with Wheelersburg hosting Waverly and Notre Dame traveling to face Minford.

First serves are set for 4:30 p.m.

