SSU’s Shelby wins MSC Defender of Week

PORTSMOUTH — Behind a dominating week which included an astounding 13 solo blocks, Shawnee State front line hitter and blocker Nashail Shelby earned her first career Mid-South Conference Defender of the Week honor — as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Throughout the five-match week, Shelby proved to be a one-person wrecking crew for Shawnee State’s front line at the net, posting no less than two blocks in any match — while posting outstanding hitting numbers to boot.

Shelby — who hit .778, .538 and .381 against Ohio Christian, Rio Grande and West Virginia Tech respectively en route to 31 kills and a .333 attack percentage for the week — was even more dominating defensively, where she posted a ridiculous nine combined solo blocks in Saturday’s contests against St. Andrews (N.C.) and West Virginia Tech.

For the week, Shelby averaged over 1.3 blocks per set — en route to posting 13 solo blocks and eight assisted blocks.

She now has 21 solo blocks and 17 assisted blocks on the year.

