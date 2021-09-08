Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 7
Volleyball
Portsmouth at Chesapeake
Northwest 3, West 2 (25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14)
South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-13)
Wheelersburg 3, Eastern 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-9)
New Boston 3, Green 2
Waverly at Valley, ppd.
Clay at Western, ppd.
East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Sept. 22
Boys Soccer
Valley 3, Wheelersburg 0
Minford 3, South Webster 0
Chesapeake 8, Portsmouth 3
Athens 3, Waverly 3
Clay at Western, ppd. to Oct. 16
West at Northwest
Ironton St. Joseph at South Point
Girls Soccer
Minford 2, Ironton St. Joseph 1
Eastern Brown 9, Waverly 0
West at Northwest
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 3, Notre Dame 2