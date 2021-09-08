Posted on by

Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 7


Volleyball

Portsmouth at Chesapeake

Northwest 3, West 2 (25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14)

South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-13)

Wheelersburg 3, Eastern 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-9)

New Boston 3, Green 2

Waverly at Valley, ppd.

Clay at Western, ppd.

East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Sept. 22

Boys Soccer

Valley 3, Wheelersburg 0

Minford 3, South Webster 0

Chesapeake 8, Portsmouth 3

Athens 3, Waverly 3

Clay at Western, ppd. to Oct. 16

West at Northwest

Ironton St. Joseph at South Point

Girls Soccer

Minford 2, Ironton St. Joseph 1

Eastern Brown 9, Waverly 0

West at Northwest

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 3, Notre Dame 2

