Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 4

Volleyball

Waverly at Vinton County, canceled

Boys Soccer

New Boston 4, Clay 1

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The site was West High School’s soccer pitch, so in the end, it made for a good day for the “home” team.

And, that would be the New Boston Tigers, which scored a pair of goals in each half on Saturday — en route to capturing a 4-1 victory over the “visiting” Clay Panthers.

With the win, the Tigers raised their record to 1-2, while the young Panthers fell to 0-2.

The matchup, a makeup from Thursday, marked the Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener for both clubs.

New Boston, which last played 10 days prior and suffered a 4-0 non-league loss at Northwest only three days after a 6-3 season-opening defeat at Minford, got two goals apiece from Rhys Bratchett and Preston Jackson.

The Tigers’ tilts, temporarily, are being played at West —with New Boston’s true home field being deemed unplayable.

No worries on Saturday, though —as Clay countered only with a first-half goal by Malachi Loper, which was assisted by Carson Porginski.

Clay’s goal actually deadlocked the match at 1-1, as Bratchett scored off an assist from Jackson with 15:19 remaining in the opening half.

Jackson broke the 1-1 tie on a breakaway goal, as the Tigers took the lead with seven-and-a-half first-half minutes left —and led for the final 47:33.

With 23 minutes remaining, Bratchett’s breakaway goal gave New Boston a 3-1 edge —as Jackson chalked up the final tally with six minutes remaining, and off an assist by Levi Bowman.

The Tigers outshot the Panthers 14-3, as New Boston boasted eight corner kicks compared to Clay’s three.

The Panthers, which had their SOC I match at Western on Tuesday get postponed, return home on Thursday for an SOC I affair against Valley.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will welcome Ironton St. Joseph for a league contest on Wednesday.

Both first touches are set for 5:30 p.m.