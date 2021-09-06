Redstreaks ring up Valley

LUCASVILLE — Lucasville was the site of an offensive explosion on Friday.

The visiting Piketon Redstreaks scored 62 points on just 33 plays from scrimmage in their 62-36 win over the host Indians, improving their start to the 2021 season to 3-0 — the program’s first time winning its first three games of the season since 2005.

Friday’s game was Valley’s (1-2) third straight against a Division V opponent, as nine of its 10 games this season are against D-V teams or higher.

Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion accounted for all eight touchdowns in the win — four through the air to Redstreak receivers and another four on the ground.

Valley’s rushing attack played a part in each of its scores on Friday, as senior Chase Morrow and juniors George Arnett and Carter Nickel combined to rush for 227 yards on 44 carries and five total touchdowns.

Morrow was the leading ballcarrier, rushing for 87 yards on 16 carries and a pair of scores.

Piketon receiver Camren Loar had five receptions for 140 yards, and hauled in three of Gullion’s four touchdown tosses.

Valley will travel to Eastern Pike (1-1) on Friday, seeking a bounce-back win before a road trip to Roy Rogers Field to face Northwest in week five.

Piketon will begin Scioto Valley Conference play this Friday, when it will host Zane Trace (2-1).

Piketon 16 14 24 8 —62

Valley 7 7 16 6— 36

V — George Arnett, 12-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 7:31, 1st (7-0 V)

P — Camren Loar, 70-yard pass from Levi Gullion (Johnny Burton pass from Levi Gullion), 7:15, 1st (8-7 P)

P — Braydon Leeth, 23-yard pass from Levi Gullion (Levi Gullion run), 2:24, 1st (16-7 P)

V — George Arnett, 7-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 8:16, 2nd (16-14 P)

P— Levi Gullion, 13-yard run (2-point PAT failed), 6:25, 2nd (22-14 P)

P — Camren Loar, 45-yard pass from Levi Gullion (Alan Austin pass from Levi Gullion), :55, 2nd (30-14 P)

P— Levi Gullion, 15-yard run (Levi Gullion run), 10:28, 3rd (38-14 P)

V — Chase Morrow, 1-yard run (Justin Moore pass from Carter Nickel), 4:51, 3rd (38-22 P)

P — Levi Gullion, 58 -yard run (Johnny Burton pass from Levi Gullion), 4:35, 3rd (46-22 P)

V — Carter Nickel, 13-yard run (Colton Buckle pass from Carter Nickel), 3:06, 3rd (46-30 P)

P — Levi Gullion, 1-yard run (Levi Gullion run), :25, 3rd (54-30 P)

P — Camren Loar, 8-yard pass from Levi Gullion (Alan Austin pass from Levi Gullion), 11:21, 4th (62-30 P)

V — Chase Morrow, 21-yard run (no PAT attempt), :00, 4th (62-36 P)

Team Statistics

P V

First downs 19 24

Scrimmage plays 33 62

Rushes-yards 15-174 46-259

Passing yards 323 118

Total yards 497 377

Cmp-Att-Int. 14-18-0 8-16-1

Fumbles-lost NA NA

Penalties-yards NA NA

Punts-Ave NA NA

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Piketon: Levi Gullion 11-157 4TD, Caleb Osborne 2-11, Jayden Thacker 2-6; Valley: Chase Morrow 16-87 2TD, George Arnett 14-70 2TD, Carter Nickel 14-70 TD, Colton Buckle 2-32

PASSING — Piketon: Levi Gullion 14-18-0-323 4TD; Valley: Carter Nickel 8-16-1-118

RECEIVING— Piketon: Camren Loar 5-140 3TD, Johnny Burton 6-116 Kydan Potts 1-38, Braydon Leeth 1-23 TD, Alan Austin 1-6; Valley: George Arnett 3-23, Colton Buckle 2-45, Chase Morrow 2-21, Dakota Secrest 1-29

Valley’s Chase Morrow (2) fights for additional yardage as linemen Lakota Davis (67) and Levi Osborne (51) block during the Indians’ opening drive in their non-league football game on Friday night against visiting Piketon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Chase-Morrow-_-Valley-1.jpg Valley’s Chase Morrow (2) fights for additional yardage as linemen Lakota Davis (67) and Levi Osborne (51) block during the Indians’ opening drive in their non-league football game on Friday night against visiting Piketon. Courtesy of Julie Billings | Pike County News-Watchman

Staff report

