Falcons soar past Golden Rockets

MINFORD — Simply put, Minford is on the move.

That’s because the host Falcons forced four Wellston Golden Rockets turnovers, and burnt the Blue and Gold with their ground game, en route to capturing an important 27-18 non-league football victory on Friday night.

The win was Minford’s second consecutive after a season-opening loss against undefeated Piketon.

The Falcons used a similar formula from last week’s 33-0 shutout at Chesapeake, although against Wellston they recovered two lost fumbles — and twice intercepted Jeremiah Frisby.

Jeffery Pica and Devin Parker provided a 1-2 offensive punch for the Falcons —by being involved in all four touchdowns, while Myles Montgomery made his first three extra-point kicks.

Pica poured on 144 rushing yards on a hefty 26 attempts, and answered Wellston’s first score with a pair of 24 and 39-yard touchdown runs —giving the Falcons a 14-6 advantage at the midpoint of the third period.

Frisby found the end zone for Wellston with a 5-yard run exactly 12 minutes earlier at the 6:09 mark of the second stanza, but less than two minutes later, Pica popped his 24-yard run to give Minford the lead for good.

The Falcons held the advantage for the final 36 minutes and 18 seconds.

Minford then upped the edge to a pair of 15-point leads —and the senior quarterback Parker played a pivotal role in both.

With 52 seconds left in the third quarter, Parker hooked up with Trenton Zimmerman for a 37-yard scoring strike —as Montgomery made it 21-6 with his third and final extra point.

While Wellston made it 21-12 with an Isaac Molihan 1-yard run, the Falcons immediately answered again —and in only 35 seconds this time, when Parker broke free for a 68-yard dash down the right side with seven-and-a-half minutes left.

Parker rushed for 128 yards on a baker’s dozen in carries, while completing seven of 17 passes for 122 yards with one interception.

Zimmerman, who also made an interception of Frisby, made four offensive receptions for 84 yards.

Minford held a 19-15 first-downs advantage, gained 100 more total yards than did the Golden Rockets (402-302), and amassed 280 yards on 41 calls on the ground.

The Falcons grounded the Golden Rockets themselves — to only 2.74 yards per carry on 39 tries (107 yards).

Frisby completed 13-of-18 passes for Wellston, including the game’s final score — a 28-yarder to Garrett Brown.

Collin Rice recovered a fumble for the Falcons, and Mason Book collected the other interception.

Wellston misfired on all three extra-point attempts, and fell to 1-2 —as the Falcons and Golden Rockets renewed their rivalry for the first time since 2012.

The Falcons face host Washington Court House this Friday night —in another non-league tilt.

* * *

Wellston 0 6 0 12—18

Minford 0 7 14 6 — 27

W — Jeremiah Frisby, 5-yard run (2-point PAT failed), 6:09, 2nd (6-0 W)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 24-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 4:18, 2nd (7-6 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 39-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 6:05, 3rd (14-6 M)

M— Trenton Zimmerman, 37-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), :52, 3rd (21-6 M)

W — Isaac Molihan, 1-yard run (pass failed), 8:05, 4th (21-12 M)

M — Devin Parker, 68-yard run (kick failed), 7:30, 4th (27-12 M)

W — Garrett Brown, 28-yard pass from Jeremiah Frisby (run failed), 3:28, 4th (27-18 M)

Team Statistics

W M

First downs 15 19

Scrimmage plays 57 58

Rushes-yards 39-107 41-280

Passing yards 195 122

Total yards 302 402

Cmp-Att-Int. 13-18-2 7-17-1

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Penalties-yards 5-78 4-20

Punts-Ave NA NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Wellston: not available; Minford: Jeffrey Pica 26-144 2TD, Devin Parker 13-128 TD, Tysen Kingery 2-8

PASSING — Wellston: not available; Minford: Devin Parker 7-17-1-122 TD

RECEIVING— Wellston: not available; Minford: Trenton Zimmerman 4-84 TD, Colin Parker 2-26, Ethan Connally 1-12

Minford senior quarterback Devin Parker rushed for a 68-yard touchdown and threw for a 37-yard touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-18 non-league football victory on Friday night over visiting Wellston. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Wellston-Minford-Parker.jpg Minford senior quarterback Devin Parker rushed for a 68-yard touchdown and threw for a 37-yard touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-18 non-league football victory on Friday night over visiting Wellston. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

