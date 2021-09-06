Eight and great: Trojans, Roe roll past Deer Park

PORTSMOUTH — Despite scoring 69 combined points in wins over Valley and West to begin the 2021 season, Portsmouth football head coach Bruce Kalb desired a fast start from the Trojans’ offense in Friday’s home game against Cincinnati Deer Park.

That challenged was not only accepted, it was completed in their most efficient manner so far this season.

Scoring touchdowns on each of its five first-half possessions, Portsmouth (3-0) matched its season-high points total in any game this season in just two quarters — rolling the Wildcats (1-2) 56-29 on Senior Night inside Trojan Coliseum.

“We challenged our offense with not waiting to get started — have to cut out the mental mistakes,” Kalb said, after the win. “To score on the first five drives, that was monumental for those guys because of the confidence it gives them.”

The Trojans’ offense accounted for 25 first downs (eight for Deer Park). and held possession for nearly 30 minutes of game time in Friday’s win.

In total, Portsmouth’s offense ran 70 plays and gained 617 yards — scoring touchdowns on eight of its nine possessions in the victory.

Senior quarterback Drew Roe accounted for 530 yards of total offense and played a role — either passing or running — in each of the eight touchdowns.

Roe tossed a touchdown each to seniors Dariyonne Bryant and Donavan Carr, one to junior Reade Pendleton, and ran for five scores along with a season-high 113 rushing yards.

“Drew gives you the ability to pick apart a defense. He sees things your average quarterback doesn’t see,” Kalb said. “Lot of our plays we call, we give him three options every play. Nights like tonight when he’s on, he usually makes the right decision.”

Carr caught Roe’s first scoring pass with four minutes left in the first quarter, racing past the Deer Park defense to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead.

Carr finished with 90 yards on four receptions.

The next drive after Deer Park got on the board by a Norey Johnson 27-yard touchdown catch, Dariyonne Bryant joined the long-ball party.

Roe found the senior wideout burning the Wildcat secondary on a deep post and he took it the distance, scoring from 86 yards away to make it 21-7 Trojans.

Bryant caught four passes for 115 yards, and was the Trojans’ leading receiver.

Reade Pendleton hauled in six catches for 113 yards, grabbing a 4-yard touchdown with 3:19 left in the third quarter to make it 49-14 Portsmouth after Zach Roth’s made extra point.

“Fundamentally, what we do is throw the ball and catch the ball. That connection you see, I think that’s the time we spend doing those things every day — in pre-game and in practice,” Kalb said. “You can see that pay off and with the weapons we have, defense has to pick which one we stop and hope we don’t find the one who’s going to be open.”

Jayden Duncan reigned in four catches for 75 yards, and although he didn’t find the end zone, gave the Trojans a fourth receiving option very close to 100 yards in the contest.

Deer Park managed to turn off Portsmouth’s running clock on two separate occasions in the second half — when Johnson returned a pair of 80-plus yard kickoffs the distance for touchdowns.

By game’s end, Johnson accounted for each of Deer Park’s four scores in the losing effort.

Portsmouth, off to its second 3-0 start in Kalb’s four seasons as head coach, is looking to continue the unbeaten mark through its start in Ohio Valley Conference play — this Friday night at Rock Hill.

After traveling to face the Redmen (1-0), the Trojans will visit Gallia Academy (2-1) in week five — before hosting Coal Grove and Chesapeake in weeks six and seven.

“I was really happy to see our offense click on all cylinders heading into Rock Hill,” Kalb said, heading into league play. “We know we’ve got a meat-grinder — a big, physical Rock Hill and a Gallia Academy team that’s physical and athletic. I think you see tonight from some of the scores around the league, it’s wide open. To go into league play 3-0 gives us the momentum we wanted and puts us in a pretty big spot. But we tell these guys week after week, you can’t get complacent. We have to make sure we can fix the things we can — 3-0’s great, but we still have to get better.”

BOX SCORE

Deer Park: 7 0 14 8 — 29

Portsmouth: 14 21 14 7 — 56

Team Statistics

Teams Deer Park Portsmouth First Downs 8 25 Yards (Pass-Rush) 215 (147-68) 617 (417-200) Plays 33 70 Turnovers 1 1 Time of Possession 18:06 29:54 Penalties 6 for 45 yards 5 for 58 yards

Scoring Plays

P — 7-yard run by Drew Roe, XP no good (6:04 1Q) 6-0 P

P — 44-yard reception by Donavan Carr, pass by Drew Roe; two-point successful (4:00 1Q) 14-0 P

DP — 27-yard reception by Norey Johnson, pass by Jayce Parsons; XP good (49.9 1Q) 14-7 P

P — 86-yard reception by Dariyonne Bryant, pass by Drew Roe; Zach Roth made PAT (11:07 2Q) 21-7 P

P — 3-yard touchdown run by Drew Roe, Zach Roth made PAT (6:27 2Q) 28-7 P

P — 1-yard run by Drew Roe, Zach Roth made PAT (29.1 2Q) 35-7 P

P — 27-yard run by Drew Roe, Zach Roth made PAT (8:21 3Q) 42-7 P

DP — 85-yard kick return by Norey Johnson, made PAT (8:00 3Q) 42-14 P

P — 4-yard reception by Reade Pendleton, Zach Roth made PAT (3:19 3Q) 49-14 P

DP — 80-yard kick return by Norey Johnson, made PAT (3:05 3Q) 49-21 P

P — 5-yard run by Drew Roe, Zach Roth made PAT (1:10 4Q) 56-21 P

DP — 53-yard reception by Norey Johnson, two-point conversion successful (:07 4Q) 56-29 P

Individuals

Passing: Drew Roe (P): 21-29, 417 yards, 3TD, INT; Jayce Parsons (DP) 7-11, 147 yards, 2TD, INT

Rushing: Drew Roe (P) 22-113 5TD, Beau Hammond (P) 11-53, Amare Johnson (P) 6-29, Reade Pendleton (P) 2-5; Tyjay Lee (DP) 5-38, Kendall Luckett (DP) 8-30, Norey Johnson (DP) 4-7, Jayce Parsons (DP) 1-1, Brandon Anderson (DP) 4-(-8)

Receiving**: Dariyonne Bryant (P) 4-115 TD, Reade Pendleton (P) 6-112 TD, Donavan Carr (P) 4-90 TD, Jayden Duncan (P) 4-75, Amare Johnson (P) 2-19; Norey Johnson (DP) 3-103 2TD, Tyjay Lee (DP) 1-17, Brandon Anderson (DP) 1-10, Kendall Luckett (DP) 1-3

**MISSING ONE CATCH FOR 7 YARDS FOR PHS

Portsmouth senior quarterback Drew Roe (2) fakes a handoff to junior running back Beau Hammond (45) during the Trojans’ 56-29 win over Deer Park inside Trojan Coliseum. Portsmouth’s offense found the end zone on eight of its nine possessions in Friday’s 56-29 win over Cincinnati Deer Park to continue the Trojans’ unbeaten mark at 3-0. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_8081.jpg Portsmouth senior quarterback Drew Roe (2) fakes a handoff to junior running back Beau Hammond (45) during the Trojans’ 56-29 win over Deer Park inside Trojan Coliseum. Portsmouth’s offense found the end zone on eight of its nine possessions in Friday’s 56-29 win over Cincinnati Deer Park to continue the Trojans’ unbeaten mark at 3-0. Jacob Smith | Daily Times https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_8042.jpg Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Trojans, Roe roll past Deer Park

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

