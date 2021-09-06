Senators stymie Warriors in road win

FRANKFORT — In their first true road game of the 2021 season, the Portsmouth West Senators took care of business — handling the host Adena Warriors 41-12 and earning the first win under first-year head coach Todd Gilliland.

West (1-2) got its points by scoring on both sides of the ball in Friday’s victory — three on the ground in their rushing attack, one through their air, and two by interception-return for scores.

Junior running back Ryan Sissel carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 85 yards and two rushing scores, while also being one of the Senators’ most impactful defensive players.

Sissel returned an interception for a touchdown and made a team-high seven solo tackles in the victory.

Junior Brandon Anderson caught two passes from junior quarterback Mitchell Irwin, scoring a touchdown on one grab and another via pick-six for West’s second defensive score of the game.

Irwin completed 8-of-13 passes for 162 yards in the win, finding Ashton Klaiber twice for 38 yards, Jesse Dixon once for 26, Jeffery Bishop once for 25, Cole Tipton once for 11, and Cayden Coleman once for nine.

Bishop was West’s second leading rusher, carrying the ball six times for 31 total yards.

Junior Jack Jordan recorded a sack for West for a 4-yard Warriors’ loss.

Senior Landon Perkins was 5-of-6 in point-after attempts.

West will be on the road in weeks four and five, traveling to Wellston and Columbus KIPP, respectively.

West junior Ryan Sissel (23) scored two rushing touchdowns and had one pick-six during the Senators’ 41-12 road win over Adena in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Ryan-Sissel-_-West-Adena-1.jpg West junior Ryan Sissel (23) scored two rushing touchdowns and had one pick-six during the Senators’ 41-12 road win over Adena in non-league play. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

