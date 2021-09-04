Fall Sports Roundup — Sept. 2

Volleyball

South Webster 3, West 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-18)

SOUTH WEBSTER — Another Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball bout, another night at the office for the South Webster Jeeps.

That’s because defending division co-champion South Webster, with a three-set sweep of visiting West, won again in the form of a 25-10, 25-14 and finally 25-18 count.

Thursday’s sweep raised the Jeeps’ record to 5-1 — as they are atop the SOC II at 4-0.

Their Wednesday league match at Eastern was postponed, but combining Thursday’s triumph with Wheelersburg’s sweep of previously-undefeated Northwest, and South Webster is the only unblemished club left in the SOC II.

Against West, the Jeeps amassed 35 kills —with seniors Bri Claxon claiming 13 and Faith Maloney another dozen to lead the way.

Natalie Adkins, Bella Claxon and Skylar Zimmerman all had three kills apiece.

Bella Claxon served up a half-dozen aces, as Bri Claxon added three and Maloney another pair.

The team’s two main setters, Bella Claxon and Zimmerman, racked up 28 assists and 11 defensive digs respectively.

The Jeeps return home, and return to SOC II action, on Tuesday with Minford.

Boys Soccer

South Webster 9, West 0

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps split the wealth evenly.

Scoring five first-half goals, and adding on another four for the second, the host Jeeps blanked and rolled the visiting West Senators 9-0 on Thursday — in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt.

Now at 2-2, and also an even 1-1 in the league, the Jeeps got nine goals on four assists —and outshot the young Senators 22-3, including a decisive 16-2 advantage on goal.

The Jeeps’ Connor Bender, who hit for a hat trick, shot six times —scoring an unassisted first-half goal, before Trae Zimmerman and Dylan Shupert assisted on his other two tallies.

Six separate Jeeps scored one goal apiece — and in order — they were Zimmerman, Brody Boggs, Kaleb Mantel, Riley Cook, Sam Hanes and Bryson Hanley.

Bender for Mantel, and Will Collins for Cook, collected assists.

Aaron Rawlins had seven saves as the West goalkeeper, as the Jeeps utilized three netminders —with Elijah Blake making two stops.

South Webster also generated 10 corner kicks, compared to only two for West.

The Jeeps return home, and return to SOC II action, on Tuesday against undefeated Minford.

First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Wheelersburg 5, Northwest 0

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, following Thursday night, now has 25 victories in their last 26 soccer matches.

That’s because Wheelersburg blanked the visiting, and undermanned and injury-riddled, Northwest Mohawks 5-0 —in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II affair inside Ed Miller Stadium.

The Pirates are the defending division champions of course, and are now an undefeated 4-0 — both overall and in the SOC II.

Wheelersburg was unbeaten and untied through last season’s state tournament trek — winning all 16 of its regular-season duels.

The Pirates have scored at least four goals in all four of this year’s wins, as they tallied twice against Northwest in the first 40 minutes — and three times in a span of six-and-a-half in the second half.

Max Hagans had an unassisted goal just 4:51 into the Mohawk match, as with six seconds left in the first —senior Jacob Saxby scored and junior Jackson Schwamburger assisted.

Actually, Schwamburger was just getting started.

He then scored a second-half goal, which was assisted by Nathan Sylvia, as Schwamburger assisted on the final two makes —by seniors Sylvia and Braxton Rase.

The Pirates play again, and on the road this time, on Tuesday at non-league Valley.

First touch is set for 6 p.m.

Minford 5, Waverly 3

MINFORD —Minford made its move for sure in the second half.

That’s because, in trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Falcons found the net five times in the final 40 minutes —including four consecutive in a span of almost 11 —en route to capturing a key 5-3 Southern Ohio Conference clash over the visiting, yet vastly improved, Waverly Tigers.

With the win, Minford moved to a perfect 5-0 and 3-0 in the SOC Division II — while Waverly was playing just its second official match, having lost the previous encounter (4-3) against SOC II champion Wheelersburg.

The Falcons, which iced the win with two minutes and six seconds remaining when Zane Miller mustered his second goal off an Ethan Cordle assist, finished with 31 shots to the Tigers’ eight — as all eight of Waverly’s attempts were on goal.

Minford mauled Waverly with contestant pressure, firing 23 shots on goal at keeper Aaron Haynes, but the Falcons trailed the Tigers 1-0 at halftime —thanks to a Caleb Boyer marker with 21:05 to go.

However, the Falcons flew beyond the Tigers in the second half —staking a 4-1 advantage by the 27:12 juncture.

Miller (37:55), Myles Montgomery (36:25) and Gavin Downey twice (32:06 and 27:12) all scored second-half counters —as Montgomery for Miller and Adam Crank for Montgomery made two of the team’s five assists.

Miller and Luke Rader registered assists on Downey’s goals.

The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 4-3, though, as Keegan Smith with 23:50 to play and Caleb Adkins at the 11:17 point scored goals for Waverly.

But Miller’s goal, with 126 seconds showing, gave the Falcons some final breathing room.

Minford, which has amassed 31 goals through its first five affairs, has scored at least five goals in every contest.

Speaking of five, Falcon first-year goalkeeper Levi Coriell came up with five saves.

The Falcons will next play on the road, and back in SOC II action, on Tuesday at South Webster.

First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Minford 11, Waverly 1

MINFORD — Shane Tieman’s nerves were calmed quite quickly on Thursday.

That’s because the veteran head coach of the Minford Lady Falcons witnessed probably hat trick history in the first five minutes — and those nerves went away.

The host Lady Falcons rang up eight goals in the match’s opening 34 minutes and nine seconds, en route to coasting past the visiting Waverly Tigers 11-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference girls match.

Incidentally enough, it marked the second consecutive tilt —and only two evenings earlier —in which the Lady Falcons’ fury of goals equaled 11.

Against Northwest on Tuesday, Minford shut out the Mohawks 11-0.

With the win over Waverly, as the Lady Tigers’ only goal was a Lauren Murphy penalty kick, the Falcons raised their record to 2-1 —and to 2-0 in the SOC.

The loss left Waverly with an 0-4 start, and 0-3 mark in the league.

In the first five minutes, junior Haley Knore notched a hat trick —with the first marker coming unassisted, and the other two on assists from Mychal Cron and Autumn Picklesimer.

Five Falcons from there in order —Ava Cronin, Lyla Napier, Lexi Conkel, Bailey Howard and Cron — all hit for first-half goals, with only Conkel’s coming unassisted.

The corresponding assists were by Conkel, Maggie Risner, Knore and Courtney Sherman —as Cron, another junior, made Minford’s final goal with 21 minutes remaining.

Earlier in the second half, Conkel completed a hat trick —as Cronin collected the assists.

The Falcons fired 22 shots on goal, including five apiece by Knore and Cron and four apiece by Cronin and Conkel.

Howard had two shot attempts.

Minford returns to SOC play on Tuesday —when it travels to Ironton St. Joseph.

First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Wheelersburg 7, Northwest 0

WHEELERSBURG —The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates posted a second shutout, and made it almost three full matches without allowing a single goal, as the hosts blanked the Northwest Lady Mohawks 7-0 on Thursday evening inside Ed Miller Stadium.

Wheelersburg’s win was its third in as many matches to open the season —with all occurring in Southern Ohio Conference competition.

Within a week’s time, the Lady Pirates pitched a 1-0 season-opening shutout at Ironton St. Joseph —then won 3-1 at Waverly on Monday, while keeping the Lady Tigers out of the net for the final 76 minutes and nine seconds.

In Thursday’s shutout over the Lady Mohawks, Wheelersburg went up 5-0 at halftime —as all seven goals were scored in the first 46:08.

In the opening half, Mia Vastine —a mere minute in — scored all the tallies Wheelersburg would need for the win, as Annie Coriell collected the assist.

From there, Maddison Kotcamp (32:47), Jocelyn Tilley (28:58), Bella Miller (13:02) and Coriell (11:10) all scored in the first half —with Tilley assisting on Kotcamp’s and Miller’s markers.

For Miller, who had all three of the Lady Pirates’ goals in the win at Waverly, it was her team-leading fourth pointer of the season.

Kotcamp scored again just three-and-a-half minutes into the second half to make it 6-0, as Grace Charles —who scored the lone goal at St. Joseph —made it 7-0 to round things out.

The Lady Pirates play again at home, and on Wednesday night next up — in a SOC makeup matchup with West.

First touch is set for 7 p.m.

South Webster senior libero Grace Claxon (0) returns a West serve as Jeep teammate Skylar Zimmerman looks on during Thursday night's Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball match at South Webster High School. South Webster's Connor Bender (2) had a hat trick of goals in the Jeeps' 9-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer shutout against visiting West on Thursday.

Staff report

