FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — Week three
Friday, September 3
Portsmouth 56, Cincinnati Deer Park 29
Wheelersburg 35, Russell (Ky.) 16
Portsmouth West 41, Adena 12
Minford 27, Wellston 18
Piketon 62, Valley 36
East 42, Southeastern 24
Huntington at Northwest
Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0
Ironton 20, Fairland 14 (OT)
Waverly 47, Unioto 10
Point Pleasant (W.Va.) 26, Gallia Academy 22
Lawrence County (Ky.) 34, Greenup County (Ky.) 7
Saturday, September 4
Notre Dame at Fisher Catholic
Ridgedale at Green (Played at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg)