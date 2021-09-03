FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — Week three

Friday, September 3

Portsmouth 56, Cincinnati Deer Park 29

Wheelersburg 35, Russell (Ky.) 16

Portsmouth West 41, Adena 12

Minford 27, Wellston 18

Piketon 62, Valley 36

East 42, Southeastern 24

Huntington at Northwest

Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0

Ironton 20, Fairland 14 (OT)

Waverly 47, Unioto 10

Point Pleasant (W.Va.) 26, Gallia Academy 22

Lawrence County (Ky.) 34, Greenup County (Ky.) 7

Saturday, September 4

Notre Dame at Fisher Catholic

Ridgedale at Green (Played at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg)