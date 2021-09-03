Lady Pirates top Falcons 4-1

MINFORD — Looks like a one-week layoff did little to slow down the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis train.

That’s because the undefeated Lady Pirates, which last played a week ago, put together another strong Southern Ohio Conference courts showing on Thursday — completing the season sweep of the Minford Falcons with a 4-1 win.

In Wheelersburg’s season-opening triumph over Minford, the Lady Pirates posted a 5-0 sweep —their first of four team sweeps to date.

With Thursday’s victory, Wheelersburg raised its perfect record to 7-0 —and to 4-0 in the SOC, with a huge home league match against Notre Dame set for Tuesday.

It will be the first of two consecutive Tuesday matches against the Titans, as Wheelersburg will play at Notre Dame on Sept. 14 —a makeup matchup from an August postponement.

Against the Falcons, the Lady Pirates won their four matches with straight-set sweeps —including a second-doubles shutout score of 6-0 and 6-0.

Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona captured the blanking over Allie McCray and Jadan Book.

At first doubles, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney won by identical 6-2 and 6-2 counts over Kaylee Kinney and Zoe Warren —as Maria Nolan did the same to Addy Akers at first singles, by marks of 6-1 and 6-1.

At third singles, Isabella Hamilton had an easy first set against Brooklyn Jarrell with a 6-0 shutout —then won the second set 7-5.

The Falcons forged their only win at second singles — as Miranda Johnson outlasted Serena Kataria in a hard-fought three-set marathon affair, taking it 6-4, 0-6 and 6-4.

