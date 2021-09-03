SSU WSOC pummels, blanks Bluefield

PORTSMOUTH — In sports, there are few times that are better than following up a tough road loss with a resounding home victory.

The Shawnee State University women’s soccer team certainly posted a dominating effort in Tuesday evening’s nightcapper, getting seven goals from five different players — including a hat trick from Eilidh Mchattie — to post a convincing 7-0 win over visiting Bluefield (Va.) at Shawnee Turf.

With the win, the Bears moved to 2-1.

In that shutout victory, SSU notched an outstanding 22-5 shots advantage — while putting 15 of its 22 shots on target.

Shelbi Ritchie, who received the start in goal for the Bears, stopped all five of Bluefield’s shots to record the clean sheet.

Mchattie posts

1st career hat trick

A scoring demon in her first season at Shawnee State, Mchattie’s eight goals and two assists led the Bears in 2019, before the sophomore took on a defensive role in an unselfish move for SSU — which helped them improve from 6-12 in 2019 to 8-7 in 2020.

Back in an attacking role for the Bears, Mchattie notched her first career hat trick by using her strength and natural ability to overpower the Bluefield defense, scoring in back-to-back minutes in the fifth and sixth — and assisting on a Carlota Ipina Taylor goal in the 17th minute.

She closed out the match with an 86th-minute blast that gave the do-it-all talent her first career hatter.

In addition to moving past her previous career-high of two goals — set against Brescia (Ky.) and Life (Ga.) on Sept. 21 and Oct. 30 — Mchattie now has 14 goals and four assists for her career, amounting to 32 points in all.

Humble makes loud statement

in 1st career home contest

Having made quite the name for herself across Scioto County for her play as a soccer talent, Madison Humble’s first home contest at Shawnee State was much like her performances back in high school — where she constantly gave opposing defenses headaches.

With an assist to Mchattie in the sixth minute, another dime to Haynna Addy in the 42nd and a second-half opening goal in the 60th minute, Humble followed up Mchattie’s seven-point outing with four tallies herself — using her difference-making speed and high soccer IQ to cause Bluefield major trouble in the middle of the field.

Humble’s first career SSU goal, and her two assists, gives the Wheelersburg High School graduate four points for her career.

Sponsel, Addy, Woodard

Ipina Taylor add to romp

Not shy about doing their part in past SSU victories, Hannah Sponsel’s and Addy’s late first-half goals in the same 42nd minute helped turn a 3-0 first-half lead into a dominating 5-0 advantage over the first 45 minutes of play — with Brenna Woodard’s assist being critical in starting the quick two-goal addition for the Bears.

Ipina Taylor — who has been a standout throughout the late summer since arriving on campus — not only scored off Mchattie’s pass in the 17th minute, but returned the favor on Mchattie’s 86th-minute blast en route to a three-point outing.

Addy, who scored her second goal of the season, now has four goals at SSU in her second season with the Bears — while Sponsel added in her third career blast.

With her first-half assist, Woodard now has five assists and 13 point tallies heading into her third season of play — while Ipina Taylor’s goal and assist were the first of her career.

The Bears are back in action on Saturday at 5 p.m. —with a match at Union College.

Shawnee State’s women (2-1) will then play Trinity Christian College (2-0) in a Labor Day doubleheader at Shawnee Turf — which will also feature the men’s program.

The women begin the two-match afternoon with a 1 p.m. kickoff, followed by the men at 3 p.m.

