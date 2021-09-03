Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 2

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-16)

South Webster 3, West 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-18)

Waverly at Minford

Eastern at Valley, ppd.

South Point at Portsmouth, ppd.

Green at East

Symmes Valley at Notre Dame, ppd.

Clay at New Boston, ppd. to Oct. 2

Boys Soccer

South Webster 9, West 0

Wheelersburg 5, Northwest 0

Minford 5, Waverly 3

South Point at Portsmouth

Clay at New Boston, ppd. to Sept. 4 (at West HS)

Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Minford 11, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg 7, Northwest 0

Ironton St. Joseph at West, ppd.

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Minford 1