Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 2
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-16)
South Webster 3, West 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-18)
Waverly at Minford
Eastern at Valley, ppd.
South Point at Portsmouth, ppd.
Green at East
Symmes Valley at Notre Dame, ppd.
Clay at New Boston, ppd. to Oct. 2
Boys Soccer
South Webster 9, West 0
Wheelersburg 5, Northwest 0
Minford 5, Waverly 3
South Point at Portsmouth
Clay at New Boston, ppd. to Sept. 4 (at West HS)
Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.
Girls Soccer
Minford 11, Waverly 1
Wheelersburg 7, Northwest 0
Ironton St. Joseph at West, ppd.
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 4, Minford 1