SW’s Maloney reaches milestone mark

OAK HILL — In Thursday’s straight-set win over Oak Hill, South Webster senior Faith Maloney reached a long-desired milestone.

Recording nine kills during the win that improved South Webster to 4-1 (3-0 SOC II), Maloney passed the 1,000 career kills mark during her time as a Lady Jeep.

As South Webster returns all but two seniors from their run to the Division IV regional finals in 2020, Maloney is poised to continue adding upon her individual totals as her team continues its’ run of success.

“It’s great to have gotten the 1,000 mark and to have the feeling like some of my hard work has paid off. I didn’t do it alone, though. My coaches, teammates, and family have really gotten me here,” Maloney said, after the Oak Hill win. “They truly pick me up when I struggle and make me a better player, so to have them here with me while hitting that milestone is amazing and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Maloney was named an all-Ohio honorable mention in Division IV during her junior season by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Jeeps reached the Division IV regional final stage and finished as one of the eight-best small-school teams last fall.

Following their win over fellow defending SOC II champion Wheelersburg last Thursday, SW coach Darcee Claxon relayed what Maloney — and each of her talented teammates — bring to the court each night they play.

“Faith is just a dominant player. We’ve watched her develop over the last several years. I’ve known since the first time I saw her play that she was going to be somebody special. When she turns it out, it’s hard to stop,” said Claxon. “And that in turn opens it up for everybody else. We’ve got a lot of girls who can put the ball away. We’re athletic and tall and we pursue balls well.”

South Webster hosted Portsmouth West on Thursday looking to continue their unbeaten SOC II start.

South Webster’s senior class (L-R) Graci Claxon, Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon, and Rylee McGraw help celebrate Maloney recording her 1,000th career kill during her Lady Jeep varsity career. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Faith-Maloney-1000-kills.jpg South Webster’s senior class (L-R) Graci Claxon, Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon, and Rylee McGraw help celebrate Maloney recording her 1,000th career kill during her Lady Jeep varsity career. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved