Ex-SSU WBB standout Roney on ESPN list

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State graduate Carson Roney (Class of 2021) was listed as one of college basketball’s top-10 most marketable players, according to a recent article posted by ESPN.com.

Roney — along with former Michigan letterwinner Adrien Nunez — appear at No. 9 on ESPN’s list, which breaks down the 25 most marketable college basketball athletes over the last year.

As of Thursday, Aug. 26, the duo have over 118,000 YouTube subscribers on their YouTube channel, Carson and Adrien — with Roney herself notching more than 2,900,000 TikTok followers and 342,000 Instagram followers.

A past article profiling Roney is located at http://www.ssubears.com/article/4286.php

ESPN’s article on Roney and Nunez is located at https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/32044653/paige-bueckers-chet-holmgren-25-more-college-basketball-most-marketable-players

