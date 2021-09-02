Bears burn Trailblazers in home opener

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2021 season, rolling past visiting Ohio Christian University — as the Bears collected a convincing 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-10, 25-13) in SSU’s home opener and OCU’s season opener on Tuesday evening in Waller Gymnasium.

From the outset, Shawnee State had the match well in hand, hitting an outstanding .494 as a unit — en route to blitzing the Trailblazers, which hit just .037.

Macie Rhoads led the way with 16 kills, while Haidyn Wamsley — in her home debut and playing within a 20-minute drive of her familiar Northwest territory — notched nine kills in an impressive outing.

Nashail Shelby’s eight spikes and Bethany Colling’s six punches rounded out a well-balanced attack at the net for the Bears.

Maria Kolinoff’s 28 assists and 10 digs allowed the senior to record a double-double, while aiding the front line hitters in their efforts.

The Bears are now set for four games this weekend — two on Friday and two on Saturday — with the University of Rio Grande’s annual Emileigh Cooper Memorial Invitational.

Shawnee State (4-1) then plays Lindsey Wilson on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6) at 4 p.m.

