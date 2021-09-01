Fall Sports Scoreboard — Aug. 31

Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-21)

COAL GROVE — Three wins in three tries for the Portsmouth Lady Trojans’ volleyball team.

With a three-set sweep of Coal Grove on the road, the Lady Trojans improved their record to 3-0 — and to 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Unofficially, Madison Perry led the Lady Trojans with 13 kills.

Kennedy Bowling had 10, Olivia Dickerson seven and Sydney Tackett had six.

Olivia Ramey posted a team-high 30 assists in the victory.

Portsmouth will travel to West on Monday in non-league play.

Northwest 3, Minford 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-8)

MINFORD — The Northwest Lady Mohawks defeated the Minford Lady Falcons in straight sets on Tuesday, improving their unbeaten record to 4-0 (3-0 SOC II).

Ava Jenkins had a team-high 12 kills and four ace serves, as well as at least 14 digs.

Setter Reagan Lewis had a match-high 33 assists with four kills, a trio of ace serves, and one block.

Audrey Knittel had 10 kills and one block, while Abby Springs finished with seven kills, four ace serves and at least a dozen digs.

Northwest will travel to Wheelersburg on Thursday for an early-season SOC II battle.

South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-4)

OAK HILL — A bounce-back decision, a clean sweep, and a milestone mark achieved.

For the South Webster Lady Jeeps volleyball team, they checked off each of the items on that list — in their three-set Tuesday road sweep of Oak Hill in SOC II play.

The victory improves South Webster to 4-1 (3-0 SOC II) — in a contest when senior Faith Maloney recorded her 1,000th career kill.

Maloney had nine kills in the win, second on their team on Tuesday behind Bri Claxon’s 13.

Grace Claxon had a team-best seven aces, while Bella Claxon and Maloney each had three total blocks.

Bella Claxon served for 26 of the Jeeps’ 30 assists.

South Webster will travel to Eastern on Wednesday in another SOC contest.

Notre Dame at Clay, ppd. to Oct. 16

East at New Boston, ppd.

Symmes Valley at Western, ppd.

Boys Soccer

Minford 5, Northwest 0

MINFORD — For the second straight soccer match, the Minford Falcons pitched a Southern Ohio Conference Division II shutout.

That’s because the Falcons, following Thursday’s 10-0 rout at visiting West, had half as many markers against visiting Northwest on Tuesday night —winning 5-0 and remaining undefeated on the year.

The Falcons have now scored at least five goals in all four of their matches — 26 to be exact in total —and are now 4-0 and 2-0 in the SOC II.

Against Northwest, and amid a hard rainfall, the Falcons outshot the undermanned Mohawks 21-3 including a decisive 12-2 advantage on goal — but it wasn’t until the second half when they put the meeting away.

That’s when Adam Crank scored on a pair of free kicks, and assisted both times on two goals by Gavin Downey.

For the Falcons’ first-half goal, Crank assisted senior striker Zane Miller.

Miller is one of just three seniors on the Minford roster, as another —goalkeeper Levi Coriell —made two saves.

Northwest keeper Logan Shepard secured seven stops.

Minford returns home, and returns to SOC II action, on Thursday against Waverly.

First touch is set for 7 pm.

St. Joseph at West, ppd.

Valley at Western, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Minford 11, Northwest 0

MINFORD — Minford scored six first-half goals, and added five more in the second, en route to capturing an 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer shutout on a rainy Tuesday evening against the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks.

The match marked the Lady Falcons’ first home affair, and evened their record to 1-1 —after losing at non-league Alexander 5-2 10 days ago, and before last Thursday’s league match with West was postponed.

Against Northwest, junior Haley Knore and freshman Ava Cronin collected hat tricks, as fellow freshman Lyla Napier notched a pair of markers.

Fellow Falcon freshmen Lexi Pendleton and Lexi Conkel and senior Kourtney Sherman scored single goals.

Cronin scored the opening goal only two minutes and 44 seconds in, and Sherman had the final Falcon tally with a mere 16 minutes to play.

Six separate Lady Falcons forged assists — two by Napier on Knore notches and one apiece by Knore, Cronin, Conkel, freshman Ella Estep and sophomore Sadie Hatfield.

Four Falcon goals were unassisted.

Minford returns home, and returns to SOC action, on Thursday against Waverly.

First touch is set for 5 pm.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-2.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved