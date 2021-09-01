SSU women’s XC receiving votes in NAIA poll

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s cross country program — notched six points to make an appearance in the receiving votes section of the NAIA Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll as announced by national officials last Thursday morning.

Shawnee State, which was picked to finish second in the 2021 Mid-South Conference Preseason Poll, was one of just two teams in the conference to make an appearance in the national poll — the other being Cumberlands (Ky.), which notched 191 points to post a 21st-place ranking.

With its six votes on the receiving votes side, Shawnee State sits 39th of all teams in the preseason rankings.

Haley Wright, Graci Davis, Deanna Hall, Sydnie Jenkins, Emma Marshall, Abbi McKinney and Mckenna Pannell are among the runners that are from communities within an hour’s drive of campus — while Marissa Smith, Jozi Brown, Gina Van Lieu and Mikella Meddock complete the 11-runner roster.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.