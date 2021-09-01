SSU 12th in NAIA Men’s XC poll

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s cross country team notched 366 points in the 2021 NAIA Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll, as announced by national officials last Thursday morning.

Shawnee State, whose 366 tallies bettered Dordt (Iowa) by 25 points for the position, sit just 39 points back of a top-10 national placement.

The Bears maintained the same position that they finished in the poll as a result.

At the top of the poll, Taylor (Ind.)’s 559 points were followed by Huntington (Ind.)’s 534 tallies.

Milligan (Tenn.)’s 525 notches, Saint Mary’s (Kan.) 504 points and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)’s 478 tabs rounded out the national top-five.

Shawnee State — which returns star runners and NAIA All-Americans Hunter Hoover and Jonah Phillips to the unit — also return notables such as Scioto County natives and SSU standouts Aiden Kammler, Hunter Bennington, Alex Morris, T.J. Hoggard and incoming freshman Landen Smith.

In addition, there are fellow local returning runners in Aidan Judd, Mason Blizzard, Philip Evory, Jake Nichols, Eric Hacker, Logan Boggs and Ethan LaFon.

Jacob Beyer, Kooper Keen, Brice Leveck, Chris Parsons, Matthew Rauch, Zach Sharrock and Malachi Shugert round out the remaining members of SSU’s roster.

