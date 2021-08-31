Falcons roll, blank ‘Peake

CHESAPEAKE — You could tell the Minford Falcons had played one football game, while the Chesapeake Panthers were right out of quarantine.

That’s because the Falcons flew past, or rather ran past, the Panthers on Saturday night in a non-league affair —as Minford muscled its way for a 33-0 shutout inside Chesapeake High School’s Phil Davis Stadium.

All 33 Falcon points came over the final three quarters, as sophomore running back Jeffery Pica posted a hefty 129 rushing yards on 19 carries —and had a hat trick of touchdowns.

Pica punched his end zone ticket twice from six yards, early in the second stanza and again in the fourth, sandwiched around a 17-yard run in the third frame — which made it 13-0.

Pica’s first score came with 10:23 to play in the opening half —which ended up being all the points the Falcons needed for the win.

After his second two scores, Myles Montgomery made the extra-point kicks, including his second of three to make it 26-0.

Devin Parker, the Minford quarterback, added eight carries for 72 yards —including a three-yard plunge for a 19-0 advantage and with six minutes remaining in the third.

Parker completed 13 of 21 passes for 101 yards, five completions of which went to Ethan Conally for 43.

The Falcons finished with 260 rushing yards on 34 attempts, amassing 361 yards in all — and doubling up the Panthers in first downs (16-8).

Defensively, the Falcons forced five Panther punts and one fumble —and intercepted half of quarterback Ben Bragg’s six pass attempts.

The final of those, by Tysen Kingery, came with two minutes and seven seconds remaining —as Kingery returned the pigskin 75 yards the other way, making it 33-0 with Montgomery’s third made extra point.

Chesapeake, which was playing its season opener on Saturday night after its original opener was canceled because of its coronavirus situation, gained only 120 total yards —all on rushes.

The Falcons, which played Piketon in their opener, evened their record to 1-1 —and will welcome Wellston for another non-league contest on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

* * *

Minford 0 6 13 14 —33

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 — 0

M — Jeffery Pica, 6-yard run (kick failed), 10:23, 2nd (6-0 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 17-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 3rd (13-0 M)

M — Devin Parker, 3-yard run (kick failed), 6:03, 3rd (19-0 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 6-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 4th (26-0 M)

M — Tysen Kingery, 75-yard interception return (Myles Montgomery kick), 2:07, 4th (33-0 M)

Team Statistics

M C

First downs 16 8

Scrimmage plays 55 48

Rushes-yards 34-260 42-120

Passing yards 101 0

Total yards 361 120

Cmp-Att-Int. 13-21-2 0-6-3

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-60 5-35

Punts-Ave 2-30.5 5-28.6

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Minford: Jeffrey Pica 19-129 3TD, Devin Parker 8-72 TD, Randall Schreick 4-32, Tysen Kingery 3-27; Chesapeake: Levi Blankenship 9-31, Ben Bragg 9-13, Burnside 11-31, Dillen Caldwell 8-16, Preston 5-29

PASSING — Minford: Devin Parker 13-2-1-101; Chesapeake: Ben Bragg 0-6-3-0

RECEIVING— Minford: Ethan Conally 5-43, Colin Parker 3-33, Jeffrey Pica 2-8, Trenton Zimmerman; 2-18, J.D. Matiz 1-(-1); Chesapeake: none

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

