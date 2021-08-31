Fall Sports Scoreboard — Aug. 28 & 30

Fall Sports Scoreboard — Aug. 28

Volleyball

Adena 3, South Webster 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-22)

Wheelersburg at Fairfield, ppd.

Clay at Rock Hill, ppd.

Boys Soccer

South Webster 2, Jackson 0

JACKSON — A pair of early second-half goals helped propel the South Webster Jeeps (1-2) to their first win of the 2021 season — a 2-0 victory over Jackson in non-league play.

Connor Bender scored unassisted at the 50-minute mark to give the Jeeps the lead.

With 15 minutes to play, Brody Boggs scored on a ball assisted by Dylan Shupert and Brock Campbell.

The Jeeps attempted five shots (two on goal), while Jackson attempted seven (five on goal).

“Our first goal came in the second half as Jackson’s defender handled the ball trying to defend our attack,” Jeeps coach Corey Claxon said, “Connor stepped up and put us on the board with a penalty kick. Later in the half, Zander Rawlins sent a long direct free kick that Dylan Shupert sent across to Brock Campbell. Brock put a shot on goal that may have gone in, but Brody Boggs made sure it hit the back of the net as he rushed in towards the goal.”

Junior Jaren Lower pitched a shutout in the net with the help of SW’s defense, recording five saves on the Ironmen’s five shots on goal.

“Our defense played well today,” Claxon said. “They all played a role in Jaren’s shutout.”

South Webster will host West on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II home contest.

Wheelersburg at Zane Trace, ppd. to Saturday, Sept. 18

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg at Zane Trace, ppd. to Saturday, Sept. 18

Fall Sports Scoreboard — Aug. 30

Volleyball

Waverly 3, Wheelersburg 1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19)

Coal Grove 3, Green 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14)

Oak Hill 3, Eastern 2 (25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9)

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Waverly 3

WAVERLY — In their second of two straight road games versus Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponents, the Wheelersburg Pirates again outlasted a comeback attempt by their home foe.

That’s because Wheelersburg won at Waverly on Monday night inside Raidiger Field — for a hard-fought 4-3 triumph.

Braxton Rase scored at the 22:05 mark of the first half on an assist by Max Hagans, before a goal by Jackson Schwamburger made it 2-0 Pirates less than four minutes later.

Schwamburger’s score was assisted by Connor Estep.

Hagans would score at the 4:41 mark of the second half — on another assist by Estep to put Wheelersburg ahead 3-0.

Schwamburger scored his second goal on an assist by Nathan Sylvia — with 11 minutes remaining.

Elijah McClain would score three consecutive goals for Waverly in their comeback shortfall — in a matter of 3:05 of second-half game time.

Wheelersburg improves to a perfect 3-0 (3-0 SOC II) with the win, while Monday’s match was the Tigers’ official season and SOC II opener.

Zane Trace at New Boston, ppd. (at West HS)

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, Waverly 1

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-3.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved