PRP’s August 28 recap

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park welcomed Late Models, 410 Winged Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Sport Mods Saturday. Brandon Wimmer, Brandon Fouts, Brian Skaggs, and Zack Pendleton all scored wins in their respective classes.

Fouts was fast all evening in The Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division. The Kite, KY driver set fast time and led every lap in both his heat and the feature. Fouts added to his PRP Points lead and has qualified the fastest at every race this season but one. Saturday’s win marked Fouts’ third of the season.

Loveland’s Mike Hildebrand recorded his best-ever PRP finish placing second. Wheelersburg’s Kevin Wagner finished third just in front of fellow Wheelersburg racers Nick Bocook and Josh Bocook. Mike Meyers, Austin Mullett, Claude Spence, Steve Prince, and Kirk Phillips rounded out the top 10.

The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association returned to Portsmouth for the second time in 2021. During time trials, the 410 winged sprints were turning laps over 120 miles per hour.

Fairmount, IN’s Brandon Wimmer would start on the pole and pace the field for the entire 25-lap A-Main. Fredericktown’s Tyler Street came from fifth to second. Evans, WV’s Chris Garnes moved up from eighth to third. Bainbridge’s Ryan Broughton finished fourth, and Vandalia’s Cale Stinson rounded out the top five. Jamie Myers, Bryan Nuckles, Brandon Conkel, Keith Baxter, and Ron Blair rounded out the top 10.

Jamie Myers set fast time with a lap clocked at 13.22 seconds.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs picked up his third PRP victory of 2021 in The Local Happenings App Modified Division. He set fast time in The Dynamic Shock Service Modified Trials and dominated the feature leading all 20 laps. Beaver, KY’s Ervin Vance; Salt Rock, WV’s Brandon Smith; Danville’s Nathon Loney; and West Portsmouth’s Brayden Berry made up the top five. The remainder of the top 10 consisted of Anthony Slusher, Jason Bilyeu, Chris Wilson, Tony DeHart, and Derek Richmond.

Stout’s Zack Pendleton was again the man in the Sport Mods winning for the sixth time in seven races. Cody Gifford, Danny Hamilton Jr, Casey Jones, Branden Colley, Jeromy Brady, Luke Jordan, Kasey Black, Brandon Pierce, and Matt McClain rounded out the top 10.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will return to action this coming Saturday, September 4th. PRP will host The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Car Series for the annual Pepsi River Days Rumble 50 paying $15,000 to win. Also on the card will be Modifieds and Sport Mods. Pit Gates will open at 2 pm. General Admission Gates will open at 4 pm. Fans can expect racing to begin at 7:30 pm.