Irish down young Bobcats

LANCASTER — Unfortunately for the young Green Bobcats, they’ve been down this road before.

That’s because, for the second consecutive week, the Bobcats averted a shutout —but needed a second-half touchdown and two-point conversion to do so.

The rebuilding Bobcats, in suffering a 42-8 Friday night non-league loss at Fisher Catholic at Lancaster’s Fulton Field, took advantage of a third-quarter special teams mistake by the host Irish —and got a 6-yard scoring run by quarterback Derek Salyers.

Green got the ball on the Irish 12-yard-line, and made the short field work pay off.

The loss left the Bobcats, which avoided a shutout inside the final three minutes at Meigs Eastern in their season opener (39-8), at 0-2.

Fisher Catholic’s “Jack Attack” of Jack Tencza, Jack Carpenter and Jack Wright racked up five total touchdowns and 236 rushing yards in leading the Irish to the runaway win.

Tencza topped the list —with 11 carries for two yards shy of an even 100, a 1-yard rushing touchdown, a 6-yard receiving touchdown, a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, and finally fumble recoveries times two.

Wright went off for a game-high 108 yards on eight rushes, including four carries of over 15 yards.

Green was held to only 81 total yards, and committed five turnovers.

The Irish amounted a 35-0 third-quarter cushion before Green got on the scoreboard.

The Bobcats begin “home” play on Saturday —against Ridgedale at Wheelersburg High School’s Ed Miller Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

