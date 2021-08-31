Titans shut out FCA

PORTSMOUTH — One week, two wins.

The Notre Dame Titans pulled off an NFL-esque Sunday to Thursday one-week schedule —forced to play last Monday before resuming regularly-scheduled Friday night non-league competition.

No worries, though, as the Titans —four days removed from their 50-20 Monday night non-league season-opening win over visiting Lewis County (Ky.) — pitched a decisive 41-0 shutout against Fairfield Christian inside Spartan Municipal Stadium.

That’s correct, as the Titans rolled up all 41 points through the first three quarters — as the entire second half was played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule.

Notre Dame, in moving to 2-0 and in only four nights time, dialed up 21 first-period points —prior to 14 more in the second stanza and another touchdown in the third.

With the exception of Nolan Heiland’s 44-yard punt return for a TD midway through the opening salvo, all other Titan touchdowns took place via the ground attack.

Dylan Seison made his first five extra-point kicks, and combined with his 5-yard touchdown which made it 21-0, scored 11 of Notre Dame’s 41 points.

Gavin Hart, almost a quarter apart in the middle two periods, had scoring runs of 11 and 35 yards —the latter of which was the Titans’ third-frame touchdown.

Beau Hobbs — with a 1-yard dive — had the Titans on the scoreboard just three minutes and five seconds in, as Seison and Cody Metzler followed Heiland’s punt return with 5-yard runs of their own.

Notre Dame doubled up FCA in first downs (8-4), and amassed 249 rushing yards on 31 total attempts.

Metzler and Hart had six carries apiece, with Metzler mustering 111 yards and Hart hitting another 79.

Hobbs had eight rushes for 32 yards.

Wyatt Webb was a perfect 3-of-3 passing for 70 yards, including a pair of completions to Metzler for 37.

Defensively, Notre Dame didn’t allow a single pass to be completed on only three tries — and allowed only 84 rushing yards on FCA’s 27 carries.

The Titans travel to face Fisher Catholic (1-1) on Saturday night —with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School’s Fulton Field.

* * *

Fairfield Christian 0 0 0 0 —0

Notre Dame 21 14 6 0— 41

ND — Beau Hobbs, 1-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 8:55, 1st (7-0 ND)

ND — Nolan Heiland, 44-yard punt return (Dylan Seison kick), 5:20, 1st (14-0 ND)

ND — Dylan Seison, 5-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 1:22, 1st (21-0 ND)

ND — Cody Metzler, 5-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 8:31, 2nd (28-0 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 11-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 1:12, 2nd (35-0 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 35-yard run (kick failed), 2:35, 3rd (41-0 ND)

Team Statistics

FCA ND

First downs 4 8

Scrimmage plays 30 34

Rushes-yards 27-84 31-249

Passing yards 0 70

Total yards 84 319

Cmp-Att-Int. 0-3-0 3-3-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-35 6-30

Punts-Ave 3-33 1-21

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Fairfield Christian: not available; Notre Dame: Cody Metzler 6-111 TD, Gavin Hart 6-79 2TD, Beau Hobbs 8-32 TD, Dylan Seison 3-14 TD, Eugene Collins 2-10, Myles Phillips 3-6, Nolan Heiland 3-5

PASSING — Fairfield Christian: not available; Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 3-3-0-70

RECEIVING— Fairfield Christian: not available; Notre Dame: Cody Metzler 2-37, Brody Coleman 1-33

