Pirates pull away in 4th from Cavs

WHEELERSBURG — While Wheelersburg indeed scored in a variety of ways, the host Pirates put away the Chillicothe Cavaliers when it mattered most.

That’s because the Pirates posted 19 fourth-quarter points, and pulled away from an early and game-standing 7-3 advantage, to capture a 26-3 non-league football victory on Friday night —inside Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg.

The Pirates, whose four second-quarter turnovers at Ironton doomed them in that season-opening defeat, righted the ship against the winless Cavaliers (0-2) —and evened them at 1-1.

A year ago, in the matchup at Chillicothe, the Pirates put together a 31-0 shutout — before the Cavaliers rebounded, and went on to win the Frontier Athletic Conference.

However, Wheelersburg was more than stingy on defense for Friday night, and didn’t make mistakes on offense.

The only points the Pirates allowed was a short second-quarter field goal by Isaac Crawford —as Wheelersburg would score on two touchdown runs, a Braxton Sammons field goal, a safety and Creed Warren interception return.

Ethan Glover, with Sammons’ first of three extra-point kicks, gave the Pirates a 7-0 advantage only 49 seconds in — on a 68-yard jaunt.

Exactly 16 minutes later, Crawford kicked his 18-yard field goal —as that margin held up until 10 minutes remained.

That was when Sammons canceled Crawford’s field goal out with one of his own —a 23-yard boot to make it a touchdown (10-3) score again.

Exactly 57 seconds later, with nine minutes and five seconds showing, Landon Hutchinson sacked Chillicothe’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety —as the Cavaliers’ kickoff return team fumbled Sammons’ ensuing kickoff near the goal line.

When the return man attempted to pick the loose pigskin up, it was at his own 2-yard-line when he put his knee down.

Carson Williams then scored the Pirates’ second rushing touchdown, a three-yard run with 6:22 to play.

Finally, with 4:39 remaining, Creed Warren made an interception of the Cavaliers’ QB —and returned it 30 yards for the 26-3 final, with Sammons’ third and final extra-point make.

The kicking machine Salmons, with the exception of his final kickoff going out of bounds at the 3-yard-line, saw all his other kickoffs result in touchbacks —sans the one which set up the safety.

The Pirates put up 43 rushing attempts for 252 yards, as Glover gained 111 yards on 10 tries —aided greatly by his 68-yard burst.

Williams wound up with 71 yards on 11 touches, as sophomore quarterback Bryson Stamper completed 4-of-7 passes for 31 yards.

The Pirates return home, and return to non-league action, on Friday night against fellow 1-1 Russell (Ky.).

Chillicothe 0 3 0 0—3

Wheelersburg 7 0 0 19— 26

W — Ethan Glover, 68-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 11:11, 1st (7-0 W)

C —Isaac Crawford, 18-yard field goal, 7:10, 2nd (7-3 W)

W — Braxton Sammons, 23-yard field goal, 10:02, 4th (10-3 W)

W — Safety, quarterback sack in end zone, 9:05, 4th (12-3 W)

W —Carson Williams, 3-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 6:22, 4th (19-3 W)

W — Creed Warren, 30-yard interception return (Braxton Sammons kick), 4:39, 4th (26-3 W)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Chillicothe: not available; Wheelersburg: Ethan Glover 10-111 TD, Carson Williams 11-71 TD, Eli Swords 7-47, Jake Darling 5-28, Bryson Stamper 4-(-18), Landon Hutchinson 1-(-1), Eric Lattimore 3-7, Jackson Willoughby 2-7

PASSING — Chillicothe: not available; Wheelersburg: Bryson Stamper 4-7-0-31

RECEIVING— Chillicothe: not available; Wheelersburg: Hunter Thomas 1-14, Casey Doerr 1-13, Brock Brumfield 1-7, Eric Lattimore 1-(-3)

Wheelersburg senior Carson Williams (26) rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the Pirates’ 26-3 non-league football victory over Chillicothe on Friday night at Wheelersburg’s Ed Miller Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Chillicothe-Wheelersburg-FB.jpg Wheelersburg senior Carson Williams (26) rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the Pirates’ 26-3 non-league football victory over Chillicothe on Friday night at Wheelersburg’s Ed Miller Stadium. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

