SSU bowling tryouts set

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s and women’s bowling programs at Shawnee State University will be hosting walk-on tryouts for any Shawnee State student which is interested in joining the programs.

The tryouts will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., and will be held at Sunset Lanes in Portsmouth.

Interested bowlers which participate in this Thursday’s tryout will have the opportunity to join two programs that made their first-ever United States Bowling Congress (USBC) sectional championship appearances this past spring.

Zach Otto was named a first-team all-MSC honoree from the men’s program, while Chloe Long was one of just 12 bowlers nationally to earn NAIA All-American status from the previous year.

To register, or for more information about the tryouts, please contact Shawnee State men’s and women’s bowling head coach Bryan Sturgell at bsturgell@shawnee.edu.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.