Fall Sports Roundup — Aug. 26

Boys Soccer

Minford 10, West 0

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Minford Falcons, on the soccer pitch on Thursday, pitched a shutout —and kept scoring goals like they were going out of style.

The Falcons, after six scores against New Boston (6-3) in their non-league season opener followed by five more against Jackson (5-2), found the net 10 times against the host West Senators — blanking the Senators by a count of 10-0.

Minford is now 3-0, as Thursday’s affair marked its SOC opener.

The Senators, which lost at Wheelersburg 15-0 on Tuesday, are 0-2 —both overall and in the league.

Minford made 10 goals on 22 total shots, including six on goal, as the Falcons forged a commanding 8-0 halftime advantage.

Zane Miller, Minford’s senior striker, had half of those eight markers —including two assisted by Adam Crank and another by Luke Rader.

His fourth and final tally, which was that eighth goal, was unassisted.

In between his first three goals, Myles Montgomery gained a pair of markers —as Miller assisted on the first with no assist occurring on the other.

Crank collected a hat trick in assists, assisting Ethan Cordle’s goal for the 6-0 cushion —as Alex Reeder registered an unassisted tally for the seventh.

In the second half, Cordle scored again and was assisted by Sam Tieman, while Kade Glockner garnered the final Falcon goal —and was assisted by Gavin Downey.

For the Falcon keepers, senior Levi Coriell made two saves and Kyle Laxton had one.

North Adams 10, Clay 2

ROSEMOUNT — The host Clay Panthers fell to the visiting North Adams Green Devils on Thursday —losing by a score of 10-2.

For Clay, Malachi Loper landed a goal which was assisted by Jacob Robinson, as Carson Porginski posted an unassisted goal.

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 1, St. Joseph 0

IRONTON —Saved by the grace of Grace Charles.

That’s because Charles scored the match’s only goal — as the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates posted a 1-0 season-opening and Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer victory on Thursday at Ironton St. Joseph.

Charles, with 11-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening half, scored on an assist from fellow junior Jocelyn Tilley.

The Lady Pirates posted 22 shots, including half of those on goal, as their stingy defense and senior goalkeeper Brynley Preston posted an impressive shutout.

St. Joseph just had four shots, and only a pair on goal against Preston.

Bella Whaley, who made nine saves for the Lady Flyers, was starting in net in place of regular keeper Riley Daniels —who was out sick.

Charles took advantage of a Lady Flyer defender falling down near the net, and Whaley was unable to make the stop.

Wheelersburg will return to the road, and play a non-league match, on Saturday at Zane Trace.

Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Fairland 1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22)

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans hit the road for the first time this season, handing host Fairland a 3-1 loss to begin Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Lady Trojans improved to 2-0 with the victory, including Monday’s non-league sweep of Manchester.

Sydney Tackett had a team-high 17 kills in the victory, while Madison Perry had 13.

Olivia Ramey had at-least 30 assists, and Kennedy Bowling had five kills and four blocks.

PHS will travel to Coal Grove on Monday and host South Point on Thursday in OVC play.

Northwest 3, Waverly 2 (25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks volleyball team opened their home court with a thriller.

After Northwest earned wins in the opening two sets, Waverly made a comeback attempt — claiming sets three and four both by a 25-22 score.

However, the Lady Mohawks held serve in the fifth set, winning 15-11 and taking the match for their third win in three tries this season.

Ava Jenkins had a team-high 14 kills and at-least 15 digs. Reagan Lewis had a team-high 38 assists in addition to seven kills and four ace serves.

Audrey Knittel had 10 kills and two blocks, Abby Springs had eight kills and at-least 20 digs. Kloe Montgomery had four ace serves, five kills, a block and at-least 11 digs. Alayna Bazler had at-least 19 digs for a team-high.

Northwest will host Valley on Monday (Aug. 30) in SOC II play.

