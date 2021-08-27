Lady Pirates blank Valley

WHEELERSBURG — Simply put, the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team continues to do work with its rackets —and even brooms.

That’s because, for the third consecutive Lady Pirate match and fourth overall this season, Wheelersburg won with a 5-0 sweep —this time on Thursday against the visiting Valley Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference clash.

Already a 5-0 winner over Southern Ohio Conference rival Minford, and a same-score winner over non-league foe Hillsboro, the Lady Pirates — amid Tuesday temperatures in the lower-90s — easily swept all three singles matches, and took both doubles contests without Ironton even scoring a single solitary set point.

On Thursday, it was Valley’s turn — as the Lady Pirates pushed their undefeated records to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Wheelersburg won at Waverly two weeks ago with a 4-1 count for its other SOC triumph, as the Orange and Black edged Athens 3-2 for its other overall win.

Against the Indians, the Pirates pitched a pair of singles shutouts —with Serena Kataria at second singles (over Kellyn Mollette) and Isabella Hamilton at third singles (over JoAnn Cyrus) scoring a pair of 6-0 and 6-0 wins.

At first singles, Maria Nolan completed the sweep with 6-4 and 6-3 victory over Valley’s Miracle Sammons.

The Lady Pirates also swept the two doubles duels, with Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney sweeping Tracy Lewis and Anna Marie Elliot (6-2 and 6-3) at first doubles and Emma Brinkman and Avery Lowery sweeping Anna Stevens and Emma Bentley (6-2 and 6-1) at second doubles.

Wheelersburg will return to the road, and return to SOC action, on Thursday at Minford.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.

