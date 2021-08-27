Brown signs with SSU WBB

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adding quality players at guard positions is always important, for the simple fact that added depth can only make a team better.

West Palm Beach, Fla. native Kevanika Brown will certainly be a critical piece to Shawnee State’s success this fall.

The quick 5-5 point guard, who played at NCAA Division II Clayton State (Ga.), will transfer into the Shawnee State women’s basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season on forward.

“It means a lot to me,” Brown said. “I get a chance to showcase my talent and play again. I know that wherever I go, I want to be the best that I can be and dominate on both ends, offensively and defensively.”

At Palm Beach Lakes, Brown was a consistent presence for a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A powerhouse, winning a state title with Lakes in 2015 and later going on to win five player of the week awards over the course of her career — under longtime head coach Cassandra Rahming, who played college basketball at Iowa.

Brown helped Rahming collect her 400th career head coaching victory back in 2017 as a junior inside the program.

Palm Beach Lakes went 27-2 during its run to the Class 7A state championship in 2015, and Brown, a senior on the 2018 squad, closed out her career by leading the Rams to a 23-3 mark that year.

That began another strong run of winning that has seen Lakes go 22-3, 21-10 and 12-2 in the three seasons since Brown’s graduation.

“Playing at Lakes was good,” Brown said. “We won the state title during my ninth grade season, and I learned how to become competitive playing at a high level of high school basketball.”

After averaging five points as a freshman at Palm Beach State Junior College, Brown transferred to Motlow State (Tenn.) for her sophomore season and posted a strong campaign — averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per contest on 43-percent shooting and a 31.4 percent clip from three-point range.

She then made the trek to Clayton State, where Brown scored a season-high 12 points against Georgia Southwestern — and averaged 4.3 points per contest on 41-percent shooting from the floor.

Now, Brown has the opportunity to make a dent in a prestigious women’s basketball program that has an 852-220 record all-time — with a coach that she’s had top-notch and in-depth conversations with in DeWayne Burroughs.

“I’ve learned that getting to know and learning about the coach and program that you are playing for is what is important, not the hype of the school,” Brown said. “With Coach Burroughs, I trust him and his coaching style and after getting to know him and the SSU program better, we really connected. I feel that with him, I can just play and not think too much while I’m on the court. I really want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to play again, and I look forward to a good season with him and the team. Beyond the court, I feel like I can really learn from this program and take something with me that I can apply to the rest of my life. “

With her decision set in stone, the computer engineering technology major is simply looking forward to the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic careers in a new environment.

“My family has been huge,” Brown said. “Coming to Ohio from Florida wasn’t easy, but they supported my decision and believe in my path. I’m here and ready to work. I want to get my bachelor’s degree in computer science and I want to play overseas.”

