Fall sports roundup 8/24

South Webster 3, Waverly 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-12)

A team-effort led the South Webster Lady Jeeps to a straight-set victory in their Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener win over Waverly Tuesday.

The victory improves SW to 2-0, following Saturday’s win over Notre Dame and their road win over the Tigers to remain unbeaten.

Defensively, the Lady Jeeps were led by Bri Claxon’s team-high 16 digs. Grace Claxon finished with 14 digs, eight assists, and seven service points.

Bri Claxon also had 13 kills, tying Faith Maloney’s team-high 13 kills for the match. Bri’s 16 service points were also a team-high as SW played their best volleyball with her at the service line.

Bella Claxon and Skylar Zimmerman had 18 and 15 assists, respectively, in helping their hitters connect on points in each set. The pair also each had five kills and a combined 18 service points.

Rylee McGraw had three kills, two block assists, and two digs, while Natalie Adkins had two kills and two block assists.

South Webster will host Wheelersburg on Thursday in their SOC II home opener. It’s the first time since last fall the defending co-league champions will meet in regular season play.

Northwest 3, Eastern 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-16)

The Northwest Lady Mohawks varsity volleyball team kept things rolling on Tuesday, earning their second straight-set victory in as many days to begin their Southern Ohio Conference Division II schedule.

The win over Eastern to begin league play improves Northwest to 2-0, including their road win over West Union on Monday.

On Tuesday, Audrey Knittel and Kloe Montgomery led the way offensively, tallying 11 and seven kills, respectively. Knittel also served three aces, second to Reagan Lewis’ five.

Ava Jenkins added eight kills and a team-best 12 digs in the victory.

Lewis had a game-high 29 assists in addition to her aces, putting her two-game total at 60 assists.

Northwest will host Waverly on Thursday in their home-opener in McDermott.

Huntington 3, Western 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-8)

Oak Hill 3, Valley 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21)

West at Wheelersburg – ppd.

Chesapeake 3, Symmes Valley 2

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 15, West 0

It’s safe to say that the Wheelersburg Pirates boys soccer team were amped to get their season underway.

In their opening SOC II game at Ed Miller Stadium, the defending league champion Pirates defeated visiting Portsmouth West 15-0 and began their title defense in shutout fashion.

Wheelersburg led 12-0 at halftime in both teams’ season-opening contest.

Nathan Sylvia got the scoring going for the Pirates with his goal assisted by Connor Estep. Sylvia led Wheelersburg with three goals, all of which came in the first 40 minutes.

Braxton Rase, Jackson Schwamburger, Max Hagans each had two goals apiece in the first half, while Estep, Tyler Sommer, and Gavin Bradley all scored one goal apiece.

Colson Arnold, Austin Collier, and Carter Rawlins each found the back of the next in the second half to put a stamp on the Pirates’ season opening win.

Schwamburger and Hagans both had a team-high three assists, Estep had two, and Sommer and Jacob Saxby had one each.

Wheelersburg will travel for its’ next three games, including on Thursday to face host South Webster in SOC II play.

Northwest 4, New Boston 0

A late schedule change allowed the Northwest Mohawks boys soccer team to host — and defeat — visiting New Boston 4-0 in non-league play.

The victory gives the Mohawks (1-1) its’ first win of the 2021 season in two tries.

At the 13 minute mark of the first half, Brayden Campbell scored the game’s first goal which was assisted by Jay Jenkins.

Kailan Marshall scored with seven minutes left in the first half on a goal that was assisted by Evan Amburgey.

Jenkins scored with less than five minutes to play in the half while being assisted by Levi Bruch, giving the Mohawks a 3-0 lead.

Before the first half ended, Gavin Lute-Defoe scored an unassisted goal to give Northwest a 4-0 advantage at Roy Rogers Field.

Northwest will host Waverly on Thursday (Aug. 26) in their SOC II opener.

Minford 5, Jackson 2

South Webster at Waverly – ppd.

Girls Soccer

West at Wheelersburg – ppd.

Ironton St. Joe at Waverly – ppd.

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 5, Ironton 0

