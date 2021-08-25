Lady Pirates shut out Ironton

IRONTON — Right now, nobody is beating the heat —or even the rare rainfall — quite like the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, in pitching a second straight shutout, remained undefeated at 5-0 —following Tuesday’s 5-0 non-league sweep of the host Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

Already a 5-0 winner over Southern Ohio Conference rival Minford, and a same-score winner over non-league foe Hillsboro, the Lady Pirates — amid Tuesday temperatures in the lower-90s — easily swept all three singles matches, and took both doubles contests without Ironton even scoring a single solitary set point.

Wheelersburg’s Emma Brinkman and Avery Lowery won the second doubles match via forfeit, as Ironton did not have a second double team.

At first doubles, the Lady Pirates posted a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout — as the strong tandem of senior Maegan Jolly and junior Emily Janney blanked Ironton’s Kodence Winters and Alix Scott.

In the singles matches, Wheelersburg won all three —with Maria Nolan over Rachel Gillespie (6-2 and 6-2) at first, Serena Kataria over Kendall Pauley (6-4 and 6-2) at second, and Isabella Hamilton over Annika McCown (6-1 and 6-1) at third.

The Lady Pirates return home, and return to SOC action, on Thursday against Valley.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.

