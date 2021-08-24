Fall sports roundup

The first Monday of the 2021 fall sports regular season saw eight Scioto County teams in action.

In the coming days, more teams will begin their league and non-league seasons. Southern Ohio Conference soccer and volleyball began on Tuesday, while Ohio Valley Conference volleyball and soccer begins on Thursday.

Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Manchester 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-14)

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans volleyball team opened their season with a home straight-set victory over visiting Manchester inside Trojan Arena.

Coming off a 20-9 season in which the Lady Trojans graduated no seniors, coach Missy Ankrom is hopeful her team will remain competitive in the OVC and Division III standings among Southeast District teams.

“We have pretty good depth on the bench where it’s made it difficult who we play. If we have someone who’s having a bad day, we feel like we have someone who can go in and take over for them,” Ankrom said. “We want to win a sectional and go to districts, finish in the top-two of the conference.”

The Portsmouth volleyball program last reached the Division III district tournament stage in 2017 before falling in the district semifinals.

Their roster this season features five seniors (Kyndall Kearns, Madison Perry, Olivia Ramey, Sydney Tackett, and Adri Taylor), two juniors (Kennedy Bowling, Sydney Johnson) and six sophomores (Madison Ankrom, Maysa Calvin, Ayonna Carr, Olivia Dickerson, Lexie Potts, Alyvia Waughtel).

Perry led the Lady Trojans’ offensive attack with a game-high 17 kills in the 3-set win.

Portsmouth will open OVC play on Thursday at Fairland.

South Point 3, Green 1 (23-25, 25-5, 25-18, 25-16)

The Green Lady Bobcats varsity volleyball team fell in their opening game on Monday in four sets to host South Point.

After claiming the first set 25-23, South Point held off Green, winning the final three sets en route to the win.

Adriah Barber and Lori Brown each had four kills, Gracie Daniels had three, and Alex Smith and Katelinn Satterfield both had two.

Smith had 14 assists to her Green teammates, while Daniels added a pair of blocks on defense.

North Adams 3, Minford 1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17)

Northwest 3, West Union 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-14)

Waverly 3, Miami Trace 1 (25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18)

West at Notre Dame — postponed

Boys Soccer

Valley 5, Northwest 1

The Valley Indians’ 2021 soccer season is off to a fast start as the Indians handed host Northwest a 5-1 defeat at Roy Rogers Field on Monday.

The win improves Valley to 2-0 after their 2-1 home win over South Webster on Saturday top open their season.

In their win over the Mohawks, first half goals by Austin Sommers and Bryce Stuart helped give the Indians a 2-1 lead. Northwest’s goal came during the first half on a shot by Caleb Lewis.

In the second half, Lucie Ashkettle, Hunter Edwards, and Austin Sommers each found the back of the net to put enough seperation between themselves and the Mohawks.

Sommers and Davey Petry each had two assists while the Indians’ totaled nine shots on goal.

Valley is back in action on Tuesday, August 31 when they’ll travel to Western. Northwest played on Tuesday at New Boston in another non-league game.

Portsmouth 7, Ohio Valley Christian 1

Portsmouth senior Madison Perry (12) had a team-high 17 kills in the Lady Trojans’ 3-0 wn over Manchester inside Trojan Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_7634.jpg Portsmouth senior Madison Perry (12) had a team-high 17 kills in the Lady Trojans’ 3-0 wn over Manchester inside Trojan Arena. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth junior Kennedy Bowling (19) and sophomore Maysa Calvin (5) attempt a block during the Trojans’ 3-0 win over Manchester inside Trojan Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_7515.jpg Portsmouth junior Kennedy Bowling (19) and sophomore Maysa Calvin (5) attempt a block during the Trojans’ 3-0 win over Manchester inside Trojan Arena. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The Portsmouth High School volleyball team celebrates their 3-0 win over Manchester, improving to 1-0 to begin the 2021 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_7751.jpg The Portsmouth High School volleyball team celebrates their 3-0 win over Manchester, improving to 1-0 to begin the 2021 season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved