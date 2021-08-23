Falcons fall to Redstreaks in opener

MINFORD — 10 months after their 53-51 Division V playoff shootout, Minford and Piketon’s football programs met back in Muletown to open their respective 2021 seasons.

The same result — a Piketon victory — carried over into the new season as the Redstreaks defeated the Falcons 28-6 on Friday at Minford Stadium.

The Redstreaks scored touchdowns on its’ first three offensive series, holding a 20-6 lead over Minford entering halftime.

Piketon senior quarterback Levi Gullion scrambled for a 39-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring — one of three rushing touchdowns the second team all-Ohio quarterback scored in the 22-point decision. Gullion was the Redstreaks’ leading rusher with 144 yards on 14 carries.

Jayden Thacker carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown which came in the late second quarter to give Piketon a 20-6 lead.

Minford got on the board at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter when senior quarterback Devan Parker found senior wide receiver Trenton Zimmerman for a 27-yard touchdown.

Parker completed 11 passes on 19 attempts for 133 yards in his first start of varsity football for the Falcons.

Minford sophomore running back Jeffrey Pica was the Falcons’ leading rusher, carrying the rock 15 times for 73 yards.

Zimmerman, Pica, Ethan Conally, J.D. Matiz, and Garrett Koverman each caught two passes from Parker while Colin Parker had one reception for six yards.

Junior Hunter Pendleton had a team-high eight tackles and freshman Jackson Shoemaker recovered a Redstreak fumble at the start of the fourth quarter.

That fumble recovery was the lone change of possession via turnover throughout the entirety of the game.

Piketon out-gained Minford 220-67 on the ground and by a total of 431-200.

Minford will travel to Chesapeake on Saturday in a non-league contest seeking their first win. Piketon will host Wellston this Friday in a battle of 1-0 teams.

Minford sophomore Jeffrey Pica (1) had 15 carries for 73 yards in the Falcons’ season-opening home game versus Piketon at Minford Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_7465.jpg Minford sophomore Jeffrey Pica (1) had 15 carries for 73 yards in the Falcons’ season-opening home game versus Piketon at Minford Stadium. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford senior wide receiver Trenton Zimmerman (2) leaped to make a catch on a pass from senior quarterback Devan Parker during the second quarter of the Falcons’ season opener. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_7429.jpg Minford senior wide receiver Trenton Zimmerman (2) leaped to make a catch on a pass from senior quarterback Devan Parker during the second quarter of the Falcons’ season opener. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

