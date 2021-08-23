FALL SPORTS SCOREBOARD — August 22

Volleyball

South Webster def. Notre Dame 25-12, 25-13, 25-6

PORTSMOUTH — The talented and highly-touted South Webster Jeeps, the 2020 Division IV Region 15 runner-up, swept the new-look Notre Dame Lady Titans in a non-league season-opening volleyball match on Saturday.

South Webster — which knocked host Notre Dame out of tournament play in last season’s district championship match — won 25-12, 25-13 and 25-6.

Faith Maloney — the senior standout hitter for the Jeeps — simply stuffed the stat sheet with 17 kills, a dozen service points, five blocks (four assists), three aces and three digs.

Bella Claxon collected seven kills as Bri Claxon and Rylee McGraw mustered six kills apiece, as McGraw tied Maloney with five blocks —four of which were assisted.

Bri Claxon served up 24 total points, six of which were aces along with 10 defensive digs.

Bella Claxon (15 assists) and Skylar Zimmerman (14 assists) were the setting leaders, as Claxon dug up 11 balls compared to five for Zimmerman.

Both also added an ace along with Grace Claxon, who tied Zimmerman with seven points — and chalked up three assists and five digs.

South Webster will return to the road, and open Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, at Waverly on Tuesday.

The Jeeps, along with Wheelersburg, shared the SOC II championship last season.

The Titans’ non-league match with West on Monday was canceled.

Boys Soccer

Minford 6, New Boston 3

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons, by doubling up nearby neighbor New Boston 6-3 in Saturday’s season opener, made a winner out of Jacob Hackworth in his alma mater’s head coaching debut.

The host Falcons forged three second-half goals to break a 3-3 halftime tie, as Zane Miller and Adam Crank collected two goals apiece for Minford —including Crank’s on one penalty kick and one free kick.

Crank’s free-kick goal occurred with 18 minutes remaining, and officially broke the 3-3 tie.

A minute later, Gavin Downey drove one home on a Myles Montgomery assist — as Troy Rhodes, with eight minutes remaining, racked up the sixth goal following a hard-hit shot by Montgomery.

The Falcons’ first three goals all occurred within five minutes of each other in the opening half —including Miller’s pair of markers with 28 and 23 minutes remaining.

Luke Rader assisted on the opener followed by Crank on the second score, as in between with 27 minutes left, Crank put in his penalty-kick tally.

The Falcons fired 30 shots, including 13 on goal at New Boston’s Brady Voiers —the Tigers’ senior goalkeeper.

Voiers made seven saves on a busy early evening, as Minford keeper Levi Coriell had one save on New Boston’s six shots — with four shots on goal.

The Tigers’ Preston Jackson had a first-half hat trick for the 3-3 tie, but suffered a second-half injury and was forced to leave the game.

Minford returns home, and returns to non-league action, on Tuesday against Jackson.

New Boston returns to the road, and returns to non-league action, on Tuesday at Northwest.

Both matches kick off at 6 p.m.

Valley 2, South Webster 1

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians, with the contest’s only second-half goal, amassed a 2-1 season-opening non-league win on Saturday over visiting South Webster.

The triumph also marked the debut of new Valley head coach Jacob Perry.

The Indians, which outshot the Jeeps on goal 13-3 and attempted five corner kicks compared to none for South Webster, got the go-ahead —and eventual game-winning —goal from Lucie Ashkettle.

Austin Sommers scored the first-half goal for Valley, as Colton Buckle was credited with an assist.

Trae Zimmerman made the Jeeps’ only goal, but South Webster surely suffered his loss in the second half — as he was ejected after receiving a red card.

Ridout received a red card for the Indians.

South Webster will return to the road, and open Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, at Waverly on Tuesday.

Valley, meanwhile, visited non-league Northwest on Monday evening.

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 5, Hillsboro 0

