Lady Pirates blank Indians

WHEELERSBURG — As it turned out, Saturday was a good day for the Lady Pirates to do some sweeping.

That’s because at high noon, and on a hot day, the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team made it a complete sweep of the non-league and visiting Hillsboro Indians.

The Lady Pirates posted five straight-set victories in all five matches against Hillsboro, winning 5-0 against an opponent for the second time this season — amid the dog days of August.

Two weeks ago, Wheelersburg won over Southern Ohio Conference rival Minford 5-0, before vanquishing visiting Athens 3-2 in a non-league match two days later.

The Lady Pirates then won at Waverly 4-1 in the SOC, before remaining undefeated in four matches for 2021 with Saturday’s sweep.

Wheelersburg’s doubles tandems, in fact, allowed just three entire set points combined —including a near 6-0 and 6-1 shutout by Josalynn Conley and Aby Jones.

Conley and Jones joined up to sweep Hillsboro’s Savannah Sexton and Kallie Sharp, while Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney — at first doubles —defeated Aubrey Schuman and Allie Crago, 6-2 and 6-0.

In the singles matches, Wheelersburg won all three —with Maria Nolan over Abigail Koogler (6-2 and 6-1) at first, Serena Kataria over Miriam Studebaker (6-4 and 6-2) at second, and Isabella Hamilton over Scarlett Studebaker (6-2 and 6-3) at third.

The Lady Pirates return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Tuesday at Ironton.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.

