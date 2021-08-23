ZANESVILLE —Simply put, the visiting East Tartans took away Rosecrans’ hopes for a home victory.

And, the Tartans’ trip northward was a long one, but in the end was indeed satisfying — as East amassed all 275 of its yards via the rushing attack, in addition to four takeaways, en route to capturing a 22-20 non-league season-opening Friday night football win over the Bishops.

East erased a 7-0 deficit early, and held off the Bishops late, to leave Mattingly Family Field in Zanesville with the ‘W’.

The Tartans’ defense forced four Rosecrans turnovers —two lost fumbles and two interceptions by quarterback Brenden Bernath.

Leviticus Justice and Austin Baughman, who made those picks, also scored second-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Tartans — a 7-yard run by Justice midway through and a 1-yard keep by Baughman with 28 seconds left.

Justice’s touchdown, combined with Landehn Pernell’s two-point conversion run, put the Tartans on top 8-7 —before Baughman’s sneak tied it at 14-14 at halftime.

East’s two touchdowns overcame two Bishop big-play first-half scores — a 72-yard first-quarter pass completion from Bernath to Garrett Pugh, followed by a 59-yard Rex Hankinson second-quarter run.

Pugh posted both extra-point kicks for leads of 7-0 and 14-8 —as Hankinson’s scamper made the Tartans’ short-lived lead last a mere 18 seconds.

But Baughman’s punch-in tied the game, and only 2:48 into the third frame, Cam Justice recovered a fumble in the end zone off an East running play.

Pernell once again ran in the two-point conversion, and the Tartans took their second and final lead at 22-14.

Bernath, with an eight-yard touchdown run with four minutes to play, got the Bishops back to within 22-20 — but East held on for the win, as Rosecrans’ run attempt for the two-point conversion by Hankinson failed.

All 275 of East’s total yards came on the ground, as they rushed 53 times — with Baughman attempting three passes.

He completed one to Leviticus Justice for no gain, while another was intercepted and another incomplete.

Justice was served in the rushing department for the Tartans, as he collected game-highs in carries (21) and yards (125), while Pernell put up 102 yards on 14 totes.

Justice, in fact, outrushed the Bishops (21 carries for 121 yards) by himself.

Cam Justice chipped in seven carries for 32 yards, while Baughman made eight attempts for nine yards.

While the Tartans fumbled three times, they did not lose any —as both teams had 13 first downs, with all of East’s coming via way of the run.

Hankinson had 86 yards on 14 rushes for the Bishops, as Bernath completed half (12) of his 23 passing attempts for three yards shy of 200.

Pugh, who also rushed three times for 45 yards, put up 133 receiving yards on six receptions.

East also overcame six penalties for 60 yards compared to one five-yarder for Rosecrans, as the Tartans also punted four times to the Bishops’ two.

The Tartans, in their home opener for Friday night, host non-league Manchester.

* * *

East 0 14 8 0 —22

Rosecrans 7 7 0 6 — 20

R — Garrett Pugh, 72-yard pass from Brenden Bernath (Garrett Pugh kick), 3:08, 1st (7-0 R)

E —Leviticus Justice, 7-yard run (Landehn Pernell run), 6:11, 2nd (8-7 E)

R — Rex Hankinson, 59-yard run (Garrett Pugh kick), 5:53, 2nd (14-8 R)

E — Austin Baughman, 1-yard run (run failed), :28, 2nd (14-14 tie)

E — Cam Justice, fumble recovery in end zone (Landehn Pernell run), 9:12, 3rd (22-14 E)

R — Brenden Bernath, 8-yard run (run failed), 4:00, 4th (22-20 E)

Team Statistics

E R

First downs 13 13

Scrimmage plays 56 44

Rushes-yards 53-275 21-121

Passing yards 0 197

Total yards 275 318

Cmp-Att-Int. 1-3-1 12-23-2

Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 6-60 1-5

Punts-Ave 4-29.8 2-27.5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —East: Leviticus Justice 21-125 TD, Landehn Pernell 14-102, Cam Justice 7-32, Austin Baughman 8-9 TD, Keagan Jackson 2-7, Team 1-0; Rosecrans: Rex Hankinson 14-86 TD, Garrett Pugh 3-45, Tommy Bernath 1-(-3), Brenden Bernath 3-(-7) TD

PASSING — East: Austin Baughman 1-3-1-0; Rosecrans: Brenden Bernath 12-23-2-197 TD

RECEIVING— East: Leviticus Justice 1-0; Rosecrans: Garrett Pugh 6-122 TD, Tommy Bernath 5-43, Rex Hankinson 1-21

