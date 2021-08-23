Bobcats fall to Eastern Meigs in opener

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Meigs made their strides in distances on Friday, defeating visiting Green 39-8 in both teams’ season opening contest.

Each of the Eagles’ six touchdowns in the contest were longer than 40 yards as they used 32 plays to tally 367 yards while holding the Bobcats to 174 yards of total offense.

Bryce Newland had three rushing scores for Eastern — one in the first quarter and a pair in the second.

Despite only having seven carries, Newland totaled 192 yards with a game-long run of 69 yards.

Jayden Evans scored the Eagles’ first and last offensive touchdowns, rushing for 114 yards on seven carries.

Green junior Nathaniel Brannigan scored the Bobcats’ only touchdown with 2:39 remaining. The ensuing two-point try was ran in by Kaleb Lafolette following Brannigan’s score.

Eastern turned the ball over twice, both by fumble, while Green had one lost fumble as their only turnover.

Eastern will travel to Symmes Valley on Friday. The Vikings defeated South Gallia in their season-opener 42-0.

Green will travel to Fisher Catholic this Friday prior to a “home game” versus Ridgedale in week three that will be played at Ed Miller Stadium in nearby Wheelersburg.

