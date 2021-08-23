Mohawks blank Panthers in opener

RICHMOND DALE — There was little stopping Northwest in their season-opening win over Southeastern on Friday.

The Mohawks found the end zone plenty and held their opponent scoreless, defeating the host Panthers 40-0 for their first win on opening weekend since their 2015 opener — a 32-10 win over Southeastern in Richmond Dale.

That Northwest team finished their regular season 7-3 and if this year’s opener is any similar indication, another winning season may be in store for the folks in McDermott.

In total, the Mohawks gained 526 yards of total offense (383 rushing, 143 passing) on just 46 plays.

Senior running back Brayden Campbell amassed over half of their yards on the ground, totaling 230 yards on 14 carries with two rushing scores. Campbell also caught one of senior quarterback Austin Newman’s three touchdown passes he delivered in the game for a six-yard score.

Newman finished the game 5-0f-8 with three scoring strikes and 125 yards. His other two touchdown passes were to sophomore receiver Tanner Bolin who managed 114 yards on three catches in the win.

Bolin also completed an 18-yard pass to Newman in two total pass attempts during the game.

Junior receiver Kory Butler ran twice for 31 yards and a rushing score as he finished as the fourth-leading rusher for the Mohawks.

Junior Wyatt Brackman carried eight times for 43 yards, freshman Jesse Copas had one carry for 32 yards and a 5-yard reception, while Newman carried five times for 28 yards.

In addition to his two rushes for nine yards, senior linebacker Evan Lintz led Northwest with 10 tackles.

Senior defensive end Zane Gilley had five tackles for loss while freshman end Carter Runyon had a pair of sacks.

Northwest will play their home opener versus McClain at Roy Rogers Field on Friday, Aug. 27 with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m.

It will be a battle of 1-0 teams in McDermott as the Tigers enter the contest coming off a 46-24 win over Adena.

Northwest sophomore Tanner Bolin (12) had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdows in the Mohawks’ 40-0 win over Southeastern. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Tanner-Bolin-_-Nwest-Seastern.jpg Northwest sophomore Tanner Bolin (12) had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdows in the Mohawks’ 40-0 win over Southeastern. Courtesy of Mohawk Media Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) threw three touchdown passes in the Mohawks’ season-opening win over Southeastern. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Austin-Newman-_-Nwest-Seastern.jpg Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) threw three touchdown passes in the Mohawks’ season-opening win over Southeastern. Courtesy of Mohawk Media Northwest senior linebacker Evan Lintz (34) had 10 tackles in the Mohawks’ 40-0 season-opening win over Southeastern on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Evan-Lintz-_-Nwest-Seastern.jpg Northwest senior linebacker Evan Lintz (34) had 10 tackles in the Mohawks’ 40-0 season-opening win over Southeastern on Friday. Courtesy of Mohawk Media

Staff Report

