Week One HS football scoreboard


Week One

August 19

Portsmouth 35, Valley 3

August 20

Ironton 40, Wheelersburg 6

Piketon 28, Minford 6

Northwest 40, Southeastern 0

East 22, Bishop Rosecrans 20

Eastern Meigs 39, Green 8

Symmes Valley 42, South Gallia 0

Eastern Pike 28, Alexander 17

Wellston 28, Oak Hill 6

Waverly 42, Miami Trace 3

Berne Union 41, Coal Grove 22

Boyd County (Ky.) 49, South Point 10

Teays Valley 28, Chillicothe 17

Rock Hill at Minford, canceled

Grove City Christian at Notre Dame, canceled

River Valley at Piketon, canceled

August 21

Fairland at Portsmouth West

August 23

Lewis County (Ky.) at Notre Dame

