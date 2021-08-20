Week One HS football scoreboard

Week One
August 19
Portsmouth 35, Valley 3
August 20
Ironton 40, Wheelersburg 6
Piketon 28, Minford 6
Northwest 40, Southeastern 0
East 22, Bishop Rosecrans 20
Eastern Meigs 39, Green 8
Symmes Valley 42, South Gallia 0
Eastern Pike 28, Alexander 17
Wellston 28, Oak Hill 6
Waverly 42, Miami Trace 3
Berne Union 41, Coal Grove 22
Boyd County (Ky.) 49, South Point 10
Teays Valley 28, Chillicothe 17
Rock Hill at Minford, canceled
Grove City Christian at Notre Dame, canceled
River Valley at Piketon, canceled
August 21
Fairland at Portsmouth West
August 23
Lewis County (Ky.) at Notre Dame
