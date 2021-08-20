‘Burg battles, wins at Waverly

WAVERLY — While Wheelersburg was indeed challenged heavily on Thursday, the Lady Pirates prevailed once again on the girls tennis courts.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, despite being pushed to three sets in three of the five matches, captured a key 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference victory at Waverly.

With the win over the host Tigers, and with Tuesday’s tilt at Notre Dame getting rescheduled, Wheelersburg remained undefeated — at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SOC.

The Lady Pirates have now won their first three matches by three different scores — a 5-0 sweep over SOC rival Minford, a 3-2 triumph over non-league and visiting Athens, and now the 4-1 important league win at Waverly.

In fact, despite the difficulty of the three-set contests with the Tigers, Wheelersburg almost made it a complete sweep —losing only a hard-fought three-set affair at second doubles.

And, that was quite the marathon match —with Waverly’s Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas pulling out a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreak) and 11-9 win over Wheelersburg’s Hailee Corona and Josalynn Conley.

The first doubles duel was much different to gain the Pirates that split —as senior Maegan Jolly and junior Emily Janney swept Waverly’s Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-1.

The Lady Pirates swept all three singles matches, but only the third singles tilt —involving senior Isabella Hamilton —was a straight-sets sweep.

Hamilton won easily over Blossom Smith, nearly pitching a shutout with the 6-1 and 6-0 win.

In the first and second singles matches, Maria Nolan at first singles and Serena Kataria at second singles lost their first sets —but both charged back and took their next two.

Nolan notched a 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 win over the Tigers’ Kayla Barker, while Kataria did the same over Waverly’s Kaelynn Linn with a 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4 victory.

The Lady Pirates return home, and return to non-league action, on Saturday against Hillsboro at high noon.

Staff report

