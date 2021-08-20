SSU ESports program to host tryouts

PORTSMOUTH — The ESports program at Shawnee State University will be holding tryouts for interested players which play the League of Legends, Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Rocket League, and Overwatch titles.

Tryouts for all five of the above games will take place from Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all interested gamers.

The tryouts are being monitored by Shawnee State head coach Travis Lynn, the SSU ESports coaching staff, and current SSU ESports team members.

Along with those tryouts, former SSU ESports player Dane Simpkins will be hosting a Smash Bros. tryout for interested gamers on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Travis Lynn at (740) 351-3408 or at tlynn@shawnee.edu.

